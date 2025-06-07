MND Tutor | Pirámides

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

It wouldn’t be a conversation about Mexico if we didn’t take a moment to reflect on the centuries of history and culture that can still be seen across the country today. Major sites like Chichén Itzá attract more than two million visitors per year and have inspired awe and wonder in locals and foreigners alike for decades.

But no matter how popular, most of Mexico’s most iconic pyramids are off-limits to the general public — you can look, but you can’t touch. Mexico News Daily’s Andrea Fischer took a look at why Mexico’s iconic tourist attractions are being kept away from tourists.