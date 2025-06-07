MND Tutor | Pirámides

Saturday, June 7, 2025
Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

It wouldn’t be a conversation about Mexico if we didn’t take a moment to reflect on the centuries of history and culture that can still be seen across the country today. Major sites like Chichén Itzá attract more than two million visitors per year and have inspired awe and wonder in locals and foreigners alike for decades.

But no matter how popular, most of Mexico’s most iconic pyramids are off-limits to the general public — you can look, but you can’t touch. Mexico News Daily’s Andrea Fischer took a look at why Mexico’s iconic tourist attractions are being kept away from tourists.


Let us know how you did!

A portrait of actress María Félix

MoMA spotlights Mexico’s Golden Age film icon María Félix in New York screening series

MND Staff - 0
MoMA will screen some of the films that turned the glamorous Sonoran actress into "the greatest international star to emerge from the Mexican cinema’s ‘Época de Oro.'”
aztec calendar stone

Mexico’s Museum of Anthropology wins prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Concord

MND Staff - 0
Mexico's finest museum was honored not only for preserving cultural heritage but also for advancing human rights and promoting peace, freedom, solidarity and the progress of humanity.
Soy Frankelda

Mexican stop motion film ‘Soy Frankelda’ to premiere at Annecy International Film Festival

MND Staff - 0
Frankelda's production marks a milestone for Mexican animation, as it is the first stop motion feature film to be shot from start to finish in the country.

