Let us know how you did!
MND Tutor | Pirámides
Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
MoMA spotlights Mexico’s Golden Age film icon María Félix in New York screening series
MoMA will screen some of the films that turned the glamorous Sonoran actress into "the greatest international star to emerge from the Mexican cinema’s ‘Época de Oro.'”
Mexico’s Museum of Anthropology wins prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Concord
Mexico's finest museum was honored not only for preserving cultural heritage but also for advancing human rights and promoting peace, freedom, solidarity and the progress of humanity.
Mexican stop motion film ‘Soy Frankelda’ to premiere at Annecy International Film Festival
Frankelda's production marks a milestone for Mexican animation, as it is the first stop motion feature film to be shot from start to finish in the country.