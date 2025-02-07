Friday, February 7, 2025
HomeCulture
CultureSouthwest

Oaxaca artisans accuse U.S. brands of stealing traditional designs

MND Staff
By MND Staff
1
Oaxaca artisans protest cultural appropriation
"No to plagiarism" and "Total condemnation of the brands J. Marie Collections and Tuckernuck, read signs written by Mixtec artisans in Oaxaca. (Claudia Curiel de Icaza/X)

A group of 300 Oaxaca artisans have accused U.S. fashion brands J. Marie Collections and Tuckernuck of cultural appropriation for using traditional huipil patterns in their clothes, prompting Mexico’s Culture Ministry to threaten legal action against the brands.

A huipil is a loose-fitting tunic or blouse with detailed and colorful embroidery, worn by Indigenous women in parts of Mexico and Central America.

A traditional and a plagiarized huipil
The artisans accused the brands of copying proprietary Mixtec designs. (Claudia Curiel de Icaza/X)

Under the slogan “Yes to the original, no to plagiarism,” artisans and residents of the Mixtec community of San Juan Colorado, in the western part of Oaxaca, claim that they have not authorized these brands to use traditional iconography.

“[The brands] are making these brocades by machine and do not recognize that they are the brocades of the original huipiles from San Juan Colorado,” Wiliam Ulises Lorenzo López, artisan and designer from San Juan Colorado, said in a statement.

Local Deputy Karla Clarissa Bornios has joined the demands and called for these actions to end.

“These companies have plagiarized the iconography of the traditional huipiles of our community, violating our collective rights and undermining our cultural identity,” Bornios said in a statement. “Such practices are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. No more cultural appropriation!”

Amusgo weavers in Guerrero use a backstrap loom to weave traditional textiles, similar to the Oaxaca designs that U.S. brands are accused of taking via cultural appropriation
Like these Guerrero weavers, the Oaxacan artisans use backstrap looms to weave traditional huipiles and other textiles, using symbolism-rich designs. (Dassaev Téllez Adame/Cuartoscuro)

The Mixtec, also known as Ñuu Savi which means “rain town,” is an Indigenous group that occupies a large part of Oaxaca, and smaller areas of Guerrero and Puebla. Their textile work involves the telar de cintura (backstrap loom), a tool used by Mesoamerican women to make clothes.

Artisans argue that each embroidered garment is unique and unrepeatable, requiring precise skills to create complex patterns and designs that often carry cultural and symbolic meaning.

In support of the community of San Juan Colorado, Mexico’s Minster of Culture Claudia Curiel de Icaza, said that “the misappropriation of iconographies, design and simulation of techniques of a community is a crime and violates collective rights.”

Curiel added that Mexico would take legal action and urged the brands to initiate compensation dialogue and withdraw the items from the market.

Accusations of cultural appropriation

Accusations of cultural appropriation of Mexican designs and motifs by fashion brands is an issue that took international visibility in late 2020 after Mexican singer and politician Susana Harp called out French designer Isabel Marant for selling clothes with similar designs to those created by the village of Santa María Tlahuitoltepec in Oaxaca.

The following year, Mexico had accused Zara and Anthropologie for using patterns distinctive to the Indigenous Mixteca community. It also accused Australian clothing brand Zimmermann of plagiarizing the Mazatec community for its resort 2021 collection.

Zimmermann claimed the error had been unintentional but apologized “for the usage without appropriate credit.” The brand also withdrew the item from sale.

In 2022, the Mexican Congress passed a law to safeguard the cultural heritage of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities in Mexico. The law prohibits the use and exploitation of their heritage without legal consent of the original communities.

With reports from Excélsior and El Universal

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Painting of a nun in habit holding the chin of a kneeling angel all in white. They are painted against a blood-red background. The painting is titled "Anunciación" or Annunciation.

Artist Fabián Cháirez again courts controversy with latest CDMX exhibit

MND Staff - 3
Cháirez's 2019 painting of a nude Emiliano Zapata in heels provoked protests, and his new exhibit of erotic Catholic imagery is also likely to turn heads. 
Spectators mill around an exhibition feature paintings and a large round sculpture at Zona Maco during Mexico City's Art Week 2025

Mexico City Art Week 2025: A quick guide to this week’s biggest events

Camila Sánchez Bolaño - 0
February in Mexico City means art is everywhere you look. Here are a few of the capital's biggest art extravaganzas happening this week.

What makes the San Miguel Writers’ Conference so special?

Ann Marie Jackson - 0
San Miguel's star-studded literary meeting is back once again, bigger and better than ever.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC