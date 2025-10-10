Oaxaca’s ‘most vibrant festival’ returns with over 140 Day of the Dead events

Oaxaca expects to welcome upwards of 89,000 visitors for its 2025 Day of the Dead celebration, according to officials who unveiled a packed cultural agenda this week.

Running from Oct. 26 to Nov. 4, the festivities will feature over 140 cultural and gastronomic events statewide.

Some events require registration and fill up fast, so visitors are urged to “book before they sell out,” especially for these five experiences.

Authorities with the Oaxaca Tourism Ministry said the anticipated uptick in visitors marks a nearly 6% jump over 2024, and they are projecting revenues of more than 381 million pesos (US $20.6 million).

Touted in a press release as “the most vibrant festival of all,” Oaxaca’s lineup of Day of the Dead activities is “one of the greatest symbols of Mexican identity, a celebration that transforms the vision of death into a celebration full of color, joy, flavor and tradition,” said Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, Mexico’s tourism minister.

Highlights include a monumental 250-square-meter sand carpet in the Jalatlaco neighborhood; the Historic Center Facade Competition on Oct. 27; Diverti Muertos festivities; concerts in neighborhoods such as Xochimilco and San Pablo Villa de Mitla; and marigold field tours in Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán and San Antonino Castillo Velasco, where the illuminated fields open at night Oct. 25.

Sporting events such as a state surfing tournament in Puerto Escondido and the Recorrido al Mictlán race on Nov. 2 round out the schedule.

Providing a window into local heritage will be the “Casa Hecho en Oaxaca” exhibition, market fairs at the Oaxaca Gastronomic Center, and displays of 35 altars representing the 16 Indigenous and Afro-Mexican cultures of Oaxaca (in the capital’s main square).

First-time events include electronic music festivals in Mitla, mezcal tastings in Tlacolula and wellness ceremonies.

There will also be old-time favorites such as family altar competitions, the Great Parade on Oct. 31 and a catrina competition.

Ninety-five percent of activities are free and open to all.

As the finalized schedule falls fully into place, officials urge travelers to check for updates: This link includes a lineup of top events and links to official websites.

With reports from El Economista, Estado Actual and Monte Albán Heritage Center