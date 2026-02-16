Pausing and nature: Hilda Palafox in New York

There is a sense of community, warmth, mystery and ritualism — a feeling of being embraced by the earth, flowers and volcanoes that invites contemplation of nature. All these elements come together in the first solo exhibition of Mexican artist Hilda Palafox at the Sean Kelly Gallery in New York, running until Feb. 21, 2026. The exposition features a series of paintings and cantera stone sculptures that evoke nature and the ancient whispers of knowledge linked to the earth and its secrets. Palafox has chosen the Spanish title “De Tierra y Susurros,” which translates to “Of Earth and Whispers.”

“This body of work was born as a visual anthology of the earth: a collection of stories that speak to the earth, its memory and what whispers to us from within,” she shares. This series of warm-toned paintings guides us into a state of contemplation and connection with nature.

“I wanted the exhibition to remain within a warm color palette, which is almost monochromatic at times and directly linked to the earth as a primordial element. I was interested in discussing the natural world in terms of its absence and what remains. For me, these tones represent a violated territory that holds memories while still offering the possibility of transformation.”

For Palafox, it is essential to address the connection between human beings and nature, which she believes has become invisible, particularly regarding women. “In the context of the environmental crisis and the exhaustion of extractive models, revisiting this relationship is a way of recovering displaced knowledge, memories and practices of care.”

The importance of pausing

There are rhythms and natural cycles. The pace of the real world creates a sense of urgency, leading to constant consumption and anxiety. This is why we need to reconnect with our essence: “Pausing, listening, and paying attention becomes an almost political act, a form of resistance,” she reflects.

“De Tierra y Susurros” invites us to reconnect with what truly matters and opens a space for reflection on the urgent issues that need to be addressed. The exhibition includes paintings and sculptures that evoke the traditions of Latin America and their link to nature.

“I did not start from a specific legend or tradition, but some of the images engage with the beliefs, symbols and artifacts of Latin American cosmogony. I have always found these to be deeply beautiful and meaningful: rather than making direct references, these elements serve as visual echoes that permeate the work,” Palafox notes.

Nature and resilience

When we think about it, nature and resilience are deeply interconnected, as is evolution. Every living thing on this planet plays a role in preserving life through symbiosis and the deep connections among all living things. “These works are based on the idea that we are not separate from nature, but part of it,” she says.

“I view resilience as a force that runs through both humans and the natural world. It is not an attribute exclusive to women, but rather a shared capacity that manifests wherever rupture, wear, and tear or violence occur. For me, the cracks in the earth, in concrete, or in a landscape fragmented by human hands become places of possibility — points where something insists on staying alive.”

Palafox is often associated with Mexican muralists due to the large-scale figures in her work. She acknowledges their influence, having grown up in Mexico City, where powerful public art significantly impacted her perspective: “The environment was filled with murals, sculptures and images that were present even in my schoolbooks during childhood. I draw certain formal elements from that experience, such as the use of symbolism and monumentality.”

Furthermore, she is interested in bringing all these influences into the contemporary world from a female perspective, exploring themes ranging from the personal to the collective. In “De Tierra y Susurros,” she certainly succeeds in guiding us toward a state of contemplation and wonder as we engage with the universe of traditions, magic and nature.

Ana Paula de la Torre is a Mexican journalist and collaborator for various outlets, including Milenio, Animal Político, Vice, Newsweek en Español, Televisa and Mexico News Daily.