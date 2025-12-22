Powerful Mexican saints to pray to for a good 2026

“Ask San Juditas for help to pass your midterms,” an auntie told me. “Pray to the Virgin of Guadalupe for good friends in school,” my mom advised once. “Go to San Antonio’s church and ask him for a fine husband,” pleaded my grandmother. All of these, I heard growing up — several times. And yes, I did go and ask for things from the myriad of saints Mexico has to offer, in the zillion Catholic churches we have across the country.

Given that 2025 was definitely a year to remember, here’s our digest of the best Mexican saints to pray to before the year ends. Whether you’re looking to restore your health, balance your finances or even to start a new relationship, try these local traditions to make 2026 a homerun.

Virgen de Guadalupe, the ‘Mother of Mexicans’

Heiress to the veneration of Tontantzin, the Mexica Mother Goddess, this icon is one of the most beloved religious figures in Mexico. The Virgin of Guadalupe is depicted as pregnant, with a solemn face and skin pigmented in the same tone as the indigenous populations of the central region of the country.

As a holy maternal figure, people feel like they can confide in the Virgin of Guadalupe with their deepest sorrows and griefs, as anyone would with their mom. If you know you’re having a challenging year ahead of you, place your worries on an altar dedicated to her. You need not offer flowers or anything in particular. People often cry when asking for her guidance. Even my Soviet mother-in-law, who was taught that religion is the opium of the masses, has found solace in doing so.

San Juditas, the patron of lost causes

According to the New Testament of the Bible, Saint Jude Thaddeus was one of the 12 disciples of Jesus. Not the traitor, the other one. Beyond the biblical passage, in Mexico, “San Juditas” is the patron of lost causes. When children have a very hard test — or adults have to deal with a very difficult situation at work — they often pray to this saint to help them solve their challenges with ease.

In Estado de Mexico, in particular, people are deeply devoted to this saint and even host an annual festival in his honor in the state capital, Toluca. If you offer him red roses, fruit, incense and light a candle in his name, as tradition dictates, San Juditas will tend your sorrows and will help you solve your most complex tribulations.

San Antonio de Padua, the provider of husbands

Whenever Mexican women need to get married soon or find a faithful husband, San Antonio de Padua is the saint they turn to. It is said that if you offer 13 coins to the church, or to those in need, and offer a prayer to this icon, you’ll surely get married within a year. When San Antonio de Padua gives deaf ears to his devotees, however, people go to extremes! No, really. Mexican women believe that, if they bury an image or statue of the saint in a flowerpot, or place him upside down on an altar, he will definitely intervene in their quest to find a partner. If you do it on New Year’s Eve, the effects will be everlasting!

Niñopa, the child saint of Xochimilco

Mexico City has preserved some of its Indigenous neighborhoods practically intact for centuries. One of which is the iconic canal-traced neighborhood of Xochimilco. Within the borough’s traditions, kept alive for over 500 years now, is the cult of the Niñopa, a holy representation of baby Jesus.

Also known as Niñopan, the Child of Xochimilco, people come to him to ask for financial aid and serious family-related issues. As a jovial representation of the son of god, local people also ask him for health for themselves and their loved ones. So, if you’re having a hard time with health currently, ask the Niñopa for a new breath of life, offering toys, candy and anything that would make a child happy.

San Pafnucio, the retriever of lost things

San Pafnucio is exactly the kind of saint Mexican grandmas and aunties pray to — but no one else knows they exist. However, as a child, I do remember my mother asking him to help her find anything from lost documents to jewelry. His devotees also seek his guidance whenever they lose their jobs or are having a hard time finding one. Whenever people have to deal with the forced disappearance of a loved one, they also turn to Saint Paphnutius — or some higher power, really — to help them find their relative.

So, if in 2026 you’re looking to find a better job opportunity, or simply need a shortcut to find your keys (again), do not hesitate to ask for San Pafnucio’s help! It will come — eventually.

Where? Iglesia de Santa Inés. Calle Moneda S/N, Centro Histórico, Cuauhtémoc.

Andrea Fischer contributes to the features desk at Mexico News Daily. She has edited and written for National Geographic en Español and Muy Interesante México, and continues to be an advocate for anything that screams science. Or yoga. Or both.