The complicated politics of Tex-Mex identity

Ah, Texas and Mexico. So close, and really, not all that different.

When other foreigners find out I’m from Texas — especially if they’re from a markedly liberal state or Canada — they pause. “Oh, so, did you bring your guns with you?”

I’m pretty sure many of them start wondering right then and there if we can even be friends; they smile, but hesitantly. “Uh-oh, I hope she’s not a nut job.”

We Texans have a reputation. Our crazy government officials, mostly there through some Texas-sized gerrymandering and low voter turnout, certainly don’t help. Have you seen Districts 28, 15 and 34? They’re a real doozy.

But despite that, we’re friendly. Really, even the politically crazy ones, which, yes, I know is in the eye of the beholder. In fact, I routinely call Texans “the Mexicans of the U.S.”

Why? We are both unique in our friendliness and generally gregarious nature. We try to be hospitable and generous, though you wouldn’t know it with Governor Abbot’s border craziness. And we’re both proud of our Mexican food?

We also both produce people who are just a little crazy, in a kind of scary but mostly fun way.

In many ways, Texas and Mexico grew up together. Texas was Mexico, of course, until a bunch of American ruffians rode in and claimed it for themselves. It’s a part of Texas history I’m not proud of: playing dumb regarding Mexico’s abolitionist laws with the full intention of occupying its “backwoods” so they could get rich by way of slave labor. Honestly, it’s amazing Mexicans will even talk to Texans after Santa Ana was forced to sell.

But they do, because what choice is there? We’re right next to each other, and many of them stayed in Texas afterward, anyway. The border moved, but they stayed in place. Especially unfairly, some of them fought on the Texas side, but got labeled as “the enemy” anyway.

What will become of the Mexico-Texas relationship as we enter 2025 together?

I’m hoping to travel to the Texas border when I visit home in a couple of weeks. I’ve never been, believe it or not, but I have several connections in the area. And while the areas on both sides of the border might be demographically similar, I’m told that they look like different worlds. Mexico looks like, well, Mexico, while the US cities on the other side look like all the other U.S. cities.

The main reason for this is design. Mexican cities kept their traditional looks and urban setups. On the Texas side, communities “modernized” into what they are today. While sprawl and zoning are the name of the game in Texas, cities on the Mexican side have remained compact.

There’s also the question of language. I have heard some strange Spanish in Texas. Y’all ever heard someone say “wátchala”? It took me a while to realize they were saying, “watch her.” Cute, right? But I’ve also been rebuffed when I’ve tried to speak Spanish myself as someone who is clearly not Latino. “What, you don’t think I can speak English?”

I’ve found it’s best not to assume anything, and lead with English no matter what language you hear someone speaking. Also wise is to refrain from sounding like a know-it-all about Mexican culture and history.

So I push aside my desire to show off my Spanish now, and only pull it out if it’s really necessary. From my friends along the border, however, I’ve heard that Spanish is the primary language. Schools are bilingual, as are most businesses and government offices.

Is “the valley” the easy-going U.S. bilingual paradise I’ve always envisioned?

Much to my surprise, friends who live there told me that they were shocked to realize how many of their friends and neighbors voted for Trump. They liked his bravado, his open machismo. Indeed, Republicans in the U.S. gained mightily among Latinos in this last election, a traditionally Democratic group. Perhaps they found his irreverence attractive, too.

As we fight in the United States about immigration and the border, this is worth thinking about. It’s also worth noting that similar demographics do not directly translate to allies. Some of the most vehemently “anti-immigrant” people I’ve met in Texas are clearly Latino and have accents. I mean, I get it, I guess. I also make a show of being on the side of my hosts.

Still, my home state does seem a little crazier than usual lately. Mexico, on the other hand, seems like it’s being led by many level-headed people.

So what will become of us as we enter this new world together? We have a new U.S. president who believes he has a mandate to “ship out” uninvited immigrants and set tariffs galore. Texas has a governor who is going to greater-than-ever extremes to stop people who are quite similar to many native Texans from coming in. And in Mexico, we have a new president with a decidedly different style who must “make it work” no matter what.

Will our shared love of tortillas and norteña music be enough to keep us together?

Let’s hope so.

Sarah DeVries is a writer and translator based in Xalapa, Veracruz. She can be reached through her website, sarahedevries.substack.com.