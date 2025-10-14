Tlaxcala sets a Guinness World Record for the world’s biggest ‘party bread’ 

Bakers in the tiny central Mexican state of Tlaxcala broke a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest pan de fiesta (party bread), assembling 2,581 pieces to form the state’s name in a public plaza Monday.

The feat united about 100 bakers from San Juan Huactzinco and San Juan Totolac, who baked thousands of walnut-flavored loaves to claim the title. Those municipalities are where pan de fiesta originated.

According to state officials, a Guinness adjudicator confirmed the record at an event marking the 500th anniversary of the state capital, also called Tlaxcala but officially known as Tlaxcala de Xicohténcatl.

Pan de fiesta is a staple in regional festivals and patron saint celebrations in Tlaxcala, Puebla and other areas of central Mexico.

Traditionally sweet and walnut-flavored, it’s decorated with egg wash and sesame seeds. Local bakers offer other flavors, such as pine nut and egg cream.

The Guinness recognition is at least the third for Tlaxcala, following previous records for the world’s longest tapete (in this case, a colorful, sawdust carpet laid out in a public area for processions and festivals) and the largest variety of tacos de canasta (tacos stored in a covered basket to keep them warm and steamy until sold).

Adjacent to Mexico City and the state of Puebla, Tlaxcala is located in the central highlands.

In recent times, it has been the butt of social media jokes and memes saying that the state didn’t actually exist, though a 2025 Mexico News Daily article declared it “one of Mexico’s most beautiful states and [one that] offers an exceptional quality of life.”

As for the state’s latest record, Tlaxcala Mayor Benjamín Atonal Conde called it “a true brotherhood between the two municipalities.” Guinness official Alfredo Arista said the project took six months of preparation and met strict safety, hygiene and quality rules.

“This belongs to all the people of Tlaxcala,” declared Gov. Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros.

The record is just the latest in a long line of quirky and culinary records set throughout Mexico.

More than 230 of them are recognized by Guinness — although the official number is tough to pin down — but others are simply undertaken for civic or state pride, or to fuel tourism.

Some of the recent accolades include the largest chorizo torta ever made (Toluca), the world’s largest taco acorazado (Cuernavaca) and a kilometer-long serving of sashimi (Mazatlán).

