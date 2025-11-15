Voices of Mexico: 7 podcasts worth adding to your queue

I’m a huge fan of podcasts. I fall asleep to them, wake up with them, walk with them, multitask with them and shower with them. They’re a wonderful way to learn, be entertained and even feel accompanied … by your own interests.

There’s also no better way to get the pulse of another country than through its local voices, and podcasts are one of the most accessible and dynamic ways to do it. They’re also a surprisingly effective way to practice your Spanish comprehension if it’s not your native language (it helps to turn down the speed of the podcast to 0.5x). Beyond that, they offer fascinating insights into the cultural priorities, humor and storytelling style of Mexico today.

Below, we’ve vetted a variety of podcasts based in Mexico that are on our radar today. There’s something for everyone, ranging from salacious gossipy productions with mass appeal to serious podcasts with business-focused insights, tales of horror, self-improvement content and hilarious storytelling.

Without further ado, here are some of the most engaging Mexican podcasts of the moment worth adding to your queue.

La Magia del Caos

Síndrome del impostor, inseguridades y amor propio con Regina Blandón | T6 Ep #11 La Magia del Caos

Watch this video on YouTube

La Magia del Caos takes its name from the tagline “Sin caos, no puede haber cambio. Sin cambio no hay evolución” (“Without chaos, there can’t be change. Without change, there is no evolution”), capturing its focus on growth through life’s messiness. Hosted by Mexican actress Aislinn Derbez, the show mixes candid, heart-centered conversations with therapists, artists and public figures. What feels like friends “shooting the shit” carries a deeper intention: exploring behavior, awareness and self-improvement with humor and vulnerability.

Drawing on Derbez’s personal experience, the podcast tackles themes like relationships, motherhood, trauma and growth. Each episode offers emotional insight and practical wisdom that help listeners turn chaos into evolution.

Accionables

Growth Marketing: Cómo cambiar de carrera y aumentar tu salario 60% | Orlando Osorio, Accionables

Watch this video on YouTube

Accionables with Orlando Osorio is a fast-paced podcast for startup and tech enthusiasts, offering deep insights into Latin America’s venture capital scene, founder journeys and the region’s technology ecosystem. Each episode features influential VCs, founders, operators and tech leaders who break down growth marketing, go-to-market strategies, team building, management tactics, productivity tools and the latest industry trends.

The show is a gem for ambitious listeners navigating Mexico City’s booming startup ecosystem, and for those seeking tips on growth, productivity and innovation. A standout episode features Natalia González, a Mexican-born and U.S.-raised venture capital investor, who shares personal stories, practical advice and her perspectives on the future of investing in the region.

Leyendas Legendarias

Historias del Más Acá 241 - Mi Director es Brujo

Watch this video on YouTube

Leyendas Legendarias is a cult favorite for good reason. The show fuses true crime, paranormal mysteries and humorous history with irreverent comedy. Hosted by José Antonio Badía, Eduardo Espinosa and Mario Capistrán, the trio dives into notorious cases like “La Mataviejitas” and legendary phenomena — always with a focus on the bizarre and offbeat. The latest episode I caught was titled “El Defecador Serial” (“The Serial Defecator”) and if that doesn’t make you chuckle, you have no soul.

Since launching in 2019, it’s become one of the most popular Spanish-language podcasts, topping Spotify rankings in Mexico and ranking among the most downloaded across Latin America.

Cracks Podcast con Oso Trava

GUÍA COMPLETA: INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL para EMPRENDEDORES | ADRIÁN VILLASEÑOR CRACKS PODCAST #353

Watch this video on YouTube

Cracks Podcast, hosted by entrepreneur Oso Trava, is known for deep-dive interviews with Mexico’s business, tech and arts elite. Guests range from billionaire Carlos Slim to 87-year-old surrealist painter Pedro Friedeberg, as well as other avant-garde creatives and industry heavyweights. Trava’s style is direct but thoughtful, bringing conversations on success, resilience and personal philosophy. With his wide range of guests, Cracks gives us insight into Mexico’s entrepreneurial and creative circles. The podcast has plenty of food for thought, with over 350 episodes, and has gained high acclaim.

Querida Valeria

Transformando el Trauma con Marco Ratti - Ep.3 T5

Watch this video on YouTube

Hosted by Mexican actress and psychologist Carla Cardona, Querida Valeria is an intimate, emotionally-focused podcast that provides listeners with self-help tools and candid explorations of mental health topics like vulnerability, heartbreak and self-acceptance. It’s an intimate, emotionally grounded podcast that feels like getting letters from a wise friend. Inspired by Cardona’s own life, every episode feels personal and encourages listeners to lean into their emotional journeys and growth.

A recent fascinating episode features Mexican sports legend Lorena Ochoa — the former world #1 ranked professional golfer — who speaks not only about her athletic career but also delivers some inspiring tips on resilience and self-belief.

Dementes Podcast

Dementes (meaning insane, crazy or demented) is hosted by Diego Barrazas and is intended for those who defy traditional career paths. It features practical conversations with industry leaders who have carved unconventional routes to success, sharing challenges, lessons learned and actionable advice. With its energetic, inclusive tone, the show resonates strongly with ambitious millennials in Mexico, blending career development, creativity and entrepreneurship.

Since launching in 2016, Dementes has grown into one of the top podcasts in its category with over 15 million downloads. Guests range across diverse industries, but the focus is consistent: long-term entrepreneurship, cultivating creative skills and embracing the mindset of being an “outsider” as a strength. It gives TED Talk energy but is more casual.

Territorio Rojo

T1:E7 DELIA PATRICIA BUENDÍA, 'Ma Baker', la primera MUJER líder de un CÁRTEL CHILANGO

Watch this video on YouTube

This one will have you on the edge of your seat. Territorio Rojo is one of Latin America’s most impactful and chilling true crime podcasts, which covers the dark reality of narcotrafficking and organized crime in Mexico. It’s not sensationalist. It takes a serious, journalistic approach to stories that are unfortunately real, uncovering the violence, corruption, insecurity and the complicity networks that sustain the infiltration of organized crime into institutions.

Episodes delve into high-profile incidents like the 2012 Cadereyta massacre, acts of citizen resistance such as Alejo Garza’s stand against cartel gunmen, and the infiltration of organized crime into institutions. The podcast takes an investigative, ethical approach, highlighting both atrocities and the human stories of courage, grief and resilience.

Growth, entertainment and a new perspective

It’s no surprise that podcasts have exploded by 718% over the last decade. Podcasts are entertaining and informing today’s multitasking listeners. Think of them as cultural time capsules, giving us a glimpse into how a society laughs, reflects, functions, grieves, hustles and dreams.

So next time you lace up your sneakers or hop in the shower, consider pressing play on a Mexican podcast. You’ll be entertained, challenged, and — most importantly — invited into another way of seeing the world.

What are your favorite Mexican podcasts? Share them in the comments below, and stay tuned for Part II of Mexican Podcasts of the Moment.

Monica Belot is a writer, researcher, strategist and adjunct professor at Parsons School of Design in New York City, where she teaches in the Strategic Design & Management Program. Splitting her time between NYC and Mexico City, where she resides with her naughty silver labrador puppy Atlas, Monica writes about topics spanning everything from the human experience to travel and design research. Follow her varied scribbles on Medium at medium.com/@monicabelot.