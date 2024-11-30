La Pastorela Gringa, an American take on a Mexican tradition

The Mexican pastorela is a tradition dating back to the 16th century, when Catholic missionaries were hard at work trying to spread Christianity.

The pastorela is a little different depending on who performs it and who decides on its specifics that particular year. School and church groups alike perform them, as well as some civic organizations. These plays often include music, and are always funny, sometimes slapstick. Though the structure and characters can vary, the overarching story is roughly the same. A group of shepherds follows the Bethlehem star in search of the baby Jesus. Along the way, devils or demons try to tempt and distract them. Angels also help them (usually an archangel), and eventually they succeed in making it to the manger in Bethlehem.

The following is a short version of the pastorela story in English.

Pastorela, a la gringa

“Hurry up, Bato! We’re going to be late!”

“Relax, it’s a star! It’s not going anywhere,” Bato shouted back as he ambled over the rocks.

“Well, I’d at least like to get there before the kid’s a toddler!” retorted Gila, who was tired and hoping to find a nice place to camp for the night. Of everyone, she was the most excited about seeing the baby Jesus whose announced birth had spread through the land like wildfire. If even kings were going to see him, he must really be something!

The rest of the party — there were five others in this group of shepherds — chuckled at their antagonistic banter.

Juan, always the peacemaker, piped in. “It’s getting dark quickly and I’ve got some good coffee in my bag for us to share. I noticed a clearing from the hill about 15 minutes up the road. We can camp there for the night.”

The group agreed, and soon they were settled around the campfire, each with a warm drink between their hands.

As they were chatting and drinking, a rustling began in the bushes behind them. They turned around, and saw 5 scrawny devils pop out. They all jumped, startled.

“Fear not, humans!” Lucifer, the leader, said. “We have come to hurt—”

Another devil poked him in the rib.

“Um, I mean, we have come to help — yes, help you reach Bethlehem! You must be so tired and hungry; luckily for you all, we have some food for you!”

Another devil rolled out a grill and started a fire as another pulled some carnitas and tortillas out of a bag. “Smells good, right?” said the grilling devil.

The shepherds eyed each other nervously, but eventually were overcome by the delicious smell coming from the grill. Juan tried to stop the others: “Friends, don’t eat this food! Do you really think devils are interested in helping us get to Bethlehem?”

But the shepherds were hungry, and the food smelled too good to resist. They lined up and filled their plates as another devil brought out several caguamas. “Now it’s a proper feast!” she said.

The shepherds ate and ate and ate, and drank and drank and drank, until they felt as if their stomachs would burst open. “Wouldn’t you like to rest now?” one of the devils said as he spread out some woven mats. “We’ve got just the place for you.”

The shepherds nodded gratefully and lay down on the mats, where they quickly fell asleep. Only Juan remained awake and he looked worriedly around at his companions. The devils high-fived each other and went back behind the bush, where they schemed about other ways they might stall the shepherds.

As they snickered, Juan got on his knees to pray. “Dear God, please forgive us of our sins of gluttony and sloth and guide us on our way to meet the baby Jesus.”

Suddenly, a light even brighter than the star appeared in the night sky, and the archangel Michael appeared as it faded.

“Awake, dear shepherds, and heed my words! The true son of God awaits you, and you will call him King. Up now, and away!”

The devils, peaking from behind the bush, shushed each other when they heard his booming voice. “And you!” barked Michael as they all jumped in fright. “Time to scram.”

The devils ran away as fast as they could.

“Juan, bring the coffee here,” Michael said. When he brought the pot, Juan touched the coffee with his hand. It glowed. “This will help the others to wake up. Give it to them, and follow the star. You’re almost there!”

Juan did as he was told, and soon he and the others were back on their way.

The next night, the shepherds finally arrived to their destination. They found both peasants and kings gathered around a manger on the cold night.

The shepherds drew closer where they finally saw the baby Jesus, fast asleep in his mother’s arms. They were immediately filled with a sense of peace and happiness, and sat around the manger knowing they would follow this holy child for the rest of their days.

Sarah DeVries is a writer and translator based in Xalapa, Veracruz. She can be reached through her website, sarahedevries.substack.com