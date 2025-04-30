Wednesday, April 30, 2025
What should you expect on Labor Day in Mexico?

By Stephen Randall
2
Black and white photo of crowds filling the streets of Mexico City in 1944 carrying a large banner saying
Mexican students and workers marching on Labor Day in 1944. (Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo)

On May 1, Mexico celebrates Labor Day, or as the locals call it, Día del Trabajo. This is not to be confused with Cinco de Mayo, which is also in May and which you may be familiar with as involving U.S. beer commercials and confused Americans in sombreros. May 1 is the day Mexico honors people who work with their hands, their backs and, very often, without thanks. The plumbers. The bus drivers. The street sweepers. The teachers who still show up even though their schools have no chalk.

It is, in essence, a holiday for the underappreciated. So, of course, most of them don’t get the day off.

A group of construction workers in yellow and orange vests and hard hats posing for a group photo with two female politicians
While political candidates like Clara Brugada, center, and Ernestina Godoy, third from right and next to Brugada, may drop in to connect with Mexico’s workers when running for office, many of them often go unacknowledged. (Rogelio Morales Ponce/Cuartoscuro)

A brief, bloody backstory

Día del Trabajo is part of the international workers’ movement. It’s not a Mexican invention. Like many of the good and terrible things on this continent, it began in the United States. In Chicago, in 1886, during a peaceful protest for the eight-hour workday, someone threw a bomb, the police opened fire, and everything went to hell. This became known as the Haymarket Affair.

The U.S. eventually swept it under the rug, the way it does with most labor unrest. But other countries remembered. Including Mexico. So now, every May 1, Mexico marches in the name of workers and justice.

What to expect on May 1 in Mexico

If you’re a visitor, an English speaker trying to make sense of this beautiful chaos we call Mexico, here’s what you need to know:

  • It’s a federal holiday. That means most government offices close. Banks? Closed. Post offices? Don’t even try. If you need anything involving paperwork, avoid May 1 like it’s tax season.
  • Schools are closed. Children rejoice. Teachers still check their emails.
  • Many businesses also shut down. Especially formal ones. Informal ones — taco stands, tianguis stalls, corner shops — might still be open. Because not everyone can afford a day off to celebrate the idea of days off.
  • Marches and demonstrations happen in most cities. These range from peaceful gatherings to loud, colorful protests. It’s democracy on foot. Just don’t get in the way. Bring water, not opinions.
  • Traffic may be a mess. Or maybe not. It’s like flipping a coin blindfolded. Either way, if you’re driving in Mexico City, you’re already doomed.
La Palapa beach club Puerto Vallarta
Mexican workers put in more employment hours than in any country in the OECD, over 2,200 a year. (La Palapa/Tripadvisor)

Labor Day without labor

Many visitors in Mexico spend May 1 lounging on a beach, sipping mezcal, talking about how good the cost of living is here. There’s a certain cosmic comedy in this. You don’t have to feel guilty, but you should at least know why the guy who made your margarita isn’t getting holiday pay.

The thing is, Mexico has one of the hardest-working populations in the world. The average worker puts in over 2,200 hours a year—more than anyone in the OECD. And yet, they celebrate labor with a march, not with a paycheck.

What you should actually do

  1. Learn something. Read up on labor history in Mexico. Find out what the Mexican Revolution had to do with workers’ rights. Spoiler: a lot.
  2. Tip extra. If someone’s working on Labor Day, and you’re benefiting from it, give a damn. Show appreciation with pesos, not platitudes.
  3. Observe the marches. They’re a reminder that change often begins with a sign, a chant and a sore pair of feet.
  4. Reflect. If you’re fortunate enough to rest, think about those who can’t. Not in a guilt-trippy way, but in a way that makes you human.

The Bottom Line

Labor Day in Mexico isn’t a party. It’s a pause. A symbolic one, often ignored in practice but powerful in principle. The day honors the people who build the country—literally. And while you may not feel the weight of that as you sip cold cerveza in 32 C heat, you might just notice it if you stop scrolling long enough to watch a parade of worn shoes and proud hearts marching down the street.

Happy Labor Day. Don’t forget who made your street walkable.

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.

