Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Passenger movement at Querétaro airport up by 25% in Q1

passengers checking in at airport
A total of 190,322 passengers used QRO this March, the busiest for that month since 2006. (Demian Chávez/Cuartoscuro)

Continuing its accelerated growth, the Querétaro International Airport (QRO) saw 25% more passengers in the first quarter of 2025 compared to last year.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) reported that in January, QRO saw a 29.2% rise in passenger numbers, followed by 18.8% growth in February and a 26.8% jump in March.

In domestic passenger traffic, QRO recorded annual growth of 34.9% in Q1. In contrast, international passenger traffic went up by 7.1%. 

March in particular saw a record number of passengers compared to previous years, moving a total of 190,322. This made it the airport’s busiest March since the start of airport traffic recordkeeping in 2006.

Domestic travel represented 70% of the flights taken from Querétaro between January and March, up from 64.9% in the same period of 2024, when the percentage of international travel was 35.1%.

Still, overall air operations at QRO, which includes non-flight activities, decreased 6.4% over 2024, with 12,094 air operations. This decline was primarily driven by a significant drop (30.3%) in air operations in February.  

Viva Aerobús announces 4-billion-peso investment in QRO

QRO moved 18,486.9 tonnes of cargo in the first three months of the year, reflecting a 4% increase. Meanwhile, cargo volume in March grew 27% year-on-year.

QRO is welcoming an increasing number of international flights after the state completed an 80-million-peso expansion project at the airport in December 2023. Some of these new destinations include a nonstop Querétaro-Madrid flight operated by Spanish airline Iberojet, starting in October this year

Querétaro Tourism Minister Marco Antonio del Prete Tercero also recently announced a new direct flight between QRO and Los Angeles, California, starting in July. He added that the airport is currently in talks with Panama-based Copa Airlines about starting a non-stop route between Querétaro and Panama City. 

With reports from NMas and El Economista

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

