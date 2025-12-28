El Jalapeño: Here’s what didn’t happen in 2025

Mexico News Daily’s satirical newswire, El Jalapeño launched this year, offering a look at a hilarious world of news headlines that might have happened… in another dimension.

From accidental airstrikes to aquatic airports (and even a celebrity taco stand), we’ve had no shortage of great headlines in 2025.

Here are some of the funniest moments of the year:

Pete Hegseth sinks the Marigalena

Xochimilco welcomes a new airport

Donald Trump wins the Golden Boot

Costco takes over Tulum

El Jalapeño is a satirical news outlet. Nothing in this article should be treated as real news or legitimate information. For the brave souls seeking context, the real news article that inspired this piece can be found here.

If you have an idea for a Jalapeño article, let us know here!