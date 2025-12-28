Mexico News Daily’s satirical newswire, El Jalapeño launched this year, offering a look at a hilarious world of news headlines that might have happened… in another dimension.
From accidental airstrikes to aquatic airports (and even a celebrity taco stand), we’ve had no shortage of great headlines in 2025.
Here are some of the funniest moments of the year:
Pete Hegseth sinks the Marigalena
El Jalapeño: Pete Hegseth declares victory in War on Drugs after sinking Puerto Vallarta booze cruise
Xochimilco welcomes a new airport
El Jalapeño: After Lake Texcoco water levels rise, planned airport moves to Xochimilco
Donald Trump wins the Golden Boot
El Jalapeño: FIFA awards Donald Trump Golden Boot before 2026 World Cup even begins
Costco takes over Tulum
El Jalapeño: Costco to open stores on Tulum beach and San Miguel central plaza
El Jalapeño is a satirical news outlet. Nothing in this article should be treated as real news or legitimate information. For the brave souls seeking context, the real news article that inspired this piece can be found here.
If you have an idea for a Jalapeño article, let us know here!