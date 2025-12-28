Sunday, December 28, 2025
El Jalapeño: Here’s what didn’t happen in 2025

Mexico News Daily’s satirical newswire, El Jalapeño launched this year, offering a look at a hilarious world of news headlines that might have happened… in another dimension.

From accidental airstrikes to aquatic airports (and even a celebrity taco stand), we’ve had no shortage of great headlines in 2025.

Here are some of the funniest moments of the year:

Pete Hegseth sinks the Marigalena

El Jalapeño: Pete Hegseth declares victory in War on Drugs after sinking Puerto Vallarta booze cruise

Xochimilco welcomes a new airport

El Jalapeño: After Lake Texcoco water levels rise, planned airport moves to Xochimilco

Donald Trump wins the Golden Boot

El Jalapeño: FIFA awards Donald Trump Golden Boot before 2026 World Cup even begins

Costco takes over Tulum

El Jalapeño: Costco to open stores on Tulum beach and San Miguel central plaza

El Jalapeño is a satirical news outlet. Nothing in this article should be treated as real news or legitimate information. For the brave souls seeking context, the real news article that inspired this piece can be found here.

If you have an idea for a Jalapeño article, let us know here!

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

El Jalapeño: Bad Bunny working second shift on taco stand in Mexico City after poor sales

El Jalapeno - 3
Breaking news that never happened: From hero to zero, Latin superstar Bad Bunny has suffered a sudden career change.

El Jalapeño: After Lake Texcoco water levels rise, planned airport moves to Xochimilco

El Jalapeno - 1
Our latest dose of fake news looks at how a new airport in the dry land of Xochimilco could be the answer to flooding in Texcoco.

El Jalapeño: FIFA awards Donald Trump Golden Boot before 2026 World Cup even begins

El Jalapeno - 12
Fresh off winning the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, U.S. President Trump has been awarded a fresh honor by World Cup organizers.
