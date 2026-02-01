Sunday, February 1, 2026
HomeEl Jalapeño
El Jalapeño

El Jalapeño: Mexico offers to buy back Texas from US

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0
Make Texas Mexico Again.

All stories in El Jalapeño are satire and not real news.

MEXICO CITY—Citing former U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland as “a groundbreaking precedent in international real estate law,” top Mexican legal experts announced Monday that they are reviewing the move as the basis for a new plan to legally reclaim Texas.

“Trump opened the door when he insisted sovereign territory could just be bought if you want it badly enough,” said Dr. Carla Jiménez, constitutional law professor at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México. “We simply wish to expand on his theories — albeit in the opposite direction and with a much better food scene.”

Not to be outdone by the White House, the Presidential Palace released their own penguin-related shenanigans.

Sources within the Peña Nieto Institute for Advanced Territorial Law confirmed the research has already led to lively debate over whether to annex Austin first for its live music or Houston for its “rich petrochemical opportunities and really good tacos.”

U.S. officials have not issued a formal response, though several Texas residents were reportedly open to negotiation. “Depends if they’ll honor our Costco memberships,” said Plano accountant Brad Miller.

At press time, Canada had ordered a full review of the findings to determine whether “this new buy-a-country thing” might help them finally secure Hawaii.

Check out our Jalapeño archive here.

Got an idea for a Jalapeño article? Email us with your suggestions!

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

El Jalapeño: 1 in 5 tacos sold in Mexico now made in China

MND Plus - 5
In news that would shock the nation if it was real, 20% of Mexico tacos are now imported from China. At least they're priced competitively.

El Jalapeño: Sheinbaum to replace Maya Train with world’s longest cable car

El Jalapeno - 6
From Mixcoac to Mérida: Has the Mexican government finally gone mad? Here's more news that didn't happen with El Jalapeño.

El Jalapeño: Mexico City’s AIFA airport hits 7 passengers in 2025, targets 9 in 2026

El Jalapeno - 4
AIFA is busy than ever, if you count the tumbleweeds (and that one stray dog in the arrivals hall). At least, that's what our satirical fake news service says this week.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC