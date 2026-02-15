El Jalapeño: President Claudia Sheinbaum next in line to fight Jake Paul

All stories in El Jalapeño are satire and not real news. Check out the original article here.

MEXICO CITY — In an unexpected press conference Tuesday, President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed plans to step into the boxing ring with social media celebrity Jake Paul, leveraging the spectacle to raise international awareness for her newly launched “Boxing for Peace” program.

“Mr. Paul has made a career fighting retired athletes and generating publicity,” Sheinbaum said during the announcement. “Jake Paul fights washed-up MMA guys and aging athletes. I fight macroeconomic instability.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@claudia_shein)

WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán praised the challenge as “creative diplomacy,” noting that a high-profile exhibition match could bring unprecedented funding and attention to boxing programs across Mexico. “Whether this fight happens or not, President Sheinbaum has already won by getting people talking about supporting young athletes,” he said.

Paul, who has fought former MMA competitors and fellow influencers, has not yet responded to the challenge. Boxing analysts give Sheinbaum minimal odds but acknowledge the match would generate significant revenue for Mexico’s struggling amateur boxing infrastructure.

The president concluded her announcement by demonstrating a surprisingly competent one-two combination, prompting nervous laughter from her security team and applause from attending WBC officials.

“Politics is already a contact sport,” Sheinbaum quipped. “This just makes it official.”

