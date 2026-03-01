El Jalapeño: Turning Point USA announces ‘All-American World Cup’ after determining current one ‘too woke’

All stories in El Jalapeño are satire and not real news. Check out the article that inspired this piece here.

PHOENIX — Conservative youth organization Turning Point USA unveiled plans Monday for an alternative FIFA World Cup featuring only American teams, citing concerns that the international tournament has become “captured by globalist ideology.”

“We asked ourselves: why should American soccer fans watch foreign teams when we have 50 perfectly good states?” said a Turning Point spokesperson at a press conference, standing before a banner reading “USA! USA! (x50).”

The tournament will feature all 50 states plus Puerto Rico, Guam, and “a team representing Real America” coached by Kid Rock. Texas enters as the heavy favorite, though organizers confirmed Florida will receive an automatic semifinal berth “for standing up to tyranny.”

When reporters noted that several states lack professional soccer infrastructure, Turning Point dismissed the concerns. “California thinks they’re so great at soccer? Let’s see them go up against Alabama’s grit and Nebraska’s heartland values.”

The event, scheduled for July 4th weekend at an undisclosed location in Arizona, will feature modified rules including “mandatory standing for the national anthem before every throw-in” and a ban on kneeling “for any reason, including tying cleats.”

Organizers also confirmed that Mexico, despite being a FIFA World Cup co-host, will not receive an invitation to participate. “This is an American tournament for Americans,” the spokesperson said, before being reminded that Mexico is technically co-hosting the actual 2026 World Cup. “That’s exactly the problem,” they replied.

Turning Point has also filed a formal complaint with an unspecified governing body objecting to any World Cup games being played “on the wrong side of the wall we were promised.”

Ticket prices start at US $250, with VIP packages including a photo opportunity with a cardboard cutout of Ronald Reagan holding a soccer ball.

FIFA officials said they were “aware of the announcement” and declined further comment.

