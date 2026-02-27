FIFA reaffirms support for Mexico as World Cup host: Thursday’s mañanera recapped

The operation against Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes and the violent cartel reaction that followed remains a central topic in the national conversation.

President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke about various issues related to the events on Sunday at her Thursday morning press conference.

Here is a recap of the president’s Feb. 26 mañanera.

Sheinbaum: Tribute to the armed forces at Mexico-Iceland match was ‘very moving’

Three days after the Mexican Army conducted an operation against “El Mencho” in which three soldiers were wounded, a tribute to the armed forces was held at the Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro prior to the friendly match between the Mexican men’s national soccer team and that of Iceland.

Twenty-five members of the National Guard, which is under military patrol, were killed in clashes with cartel gunmen after the death of Oseguera, the founder and longtime leader of the CJNG.

Sheinbaum said that the tribute was “very moving” and thanked those who organized it.

“The truth is this tribute was very, very moving for everyone who is part of the armed forces, in particular the Army and National Guard, and for all of Mexico,” she said.

“Since Sunday, there have been a large number of very moving expressions of support. And yesterday was truly emotional,” Sheinbaum said.

Mexico defeated Iceland 4-0 in the friendly that followed the Wednesday night tribute.

Sheinbaum thanks FIFA after Infantino backs Mexico as World Cup host

A reporter noted that FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed his support for Mexico continuing as a co-host of this year’s men’s World Cup, despite the outbreak of violence on Sunday.

Sheinbaum thanked FIFA and its president for their support, and noted that Infantino said that no changes would be made to the schedule of the World Cup, which will be held in the United States (78 matches), Canada (13 matches) and Mexico (13 matches).

In Miami on Wednesday, the FIFA chief told reporters that a World Cup qualifying tournament to be played in Guadalajara and Monterrey next month wouldn’t be moved.

“Nobody has to move anything. We are in constant contact with [the] presidency of Mexico, the authorities. We have full trust in the authorities in Mexico, [in] President Sheinbaum and her team, and we actually fully support them as well,” Infantino said.

“We live in a world where things happen, good things and bad things, situations happen, we don’t live in the moon,” he said.

“… We are monitoring of course the situation, but we have full confidence that everything will be great. Mexico is a football country, and the Mexicans, the authorities but also the people, will do everything they can to ensure that the World Cup and the playoffs … will be a celebration of football,” Infantino said.

Sheinbaum said on Tuesday that security in Mexico during the World Cup is guaranteed, and asserted that there was “no risk” for tourists who come to the country to attend matches in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

On Thursday, she assured Mexican and international tourists alike that the World Cup “will be a great celebration, and we’ll be waiting for you with open arms.”

Sheinbaum: ‘Our objective is to protect life’

A reporter noted that a Labor Party deputy, José Luis Sánchez González, said that if the cost of achieving peace is the lives of “some Mexicans,” then “so be it.”

She asked the president what message she would send to politicians making such remarks.

“One cannot be a censor of what everyone says,” Sheinbaum said.

“Everyone is responsible for their own words and the people judge. In other words, I can’t know what a deputy or security minister is going to say,” she said.

Sheinbaum went on to say that in a situation such as that which occurred on Sunday, “no one would have wanted lives to be at stake.”

“… It’s not something that one seeks. Unfortunately, these events occur and what we have to do is support the families [of victims]. … What we want is to protect people’s lives, that is our objective — protect life, stability and people’s safety,” she said.

Sheinbaum rejected “this idea of ‘it doesn’t matter [if lives are lost because] there is always collateral damage.”

“That’s what [Felipe] Calderón said,” she remarked, referring to the ex-president who initiated a militarized war on cartels shortly after he took office in 2006.

“… Our objective is to protect life,” Sheinbaum said.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies