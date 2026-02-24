Mexico moves forward with Iceland soccer friendly despite cartel violence, but World Cup questions linger

Violence erupted across broad swaths of Mexico on Sunday after a notorious drug lord was killed by the military, resulting in the cancellation of public events in several states as “shelter in place” orders were issued.

Among the events canceled were four soccer matches, prompting some to wonder if Mexico’s World Cup hosting duties were at risk, especially since the worst violence took place in and around Guadalajara, one of three Mexican host cities for the global soccer tournament.

Online rumors gained considerable traction throughout the day on Sunday, but most were unreliable and unconfirmed accounts.

On Monday, ESPN reported that “there are no signs or indications that Mexico’s ability to host the World Cup or [next month’s] interconfederation playoff matches are at risk.”

Partly fueling the speculation was the decision by the Liga MX, Mexico’s top domestic league, to cancel a Sunday afternoon match, while Ascenso MX — Mexico’s second-tier professional league — postponed two matches.

At the same time, the Liga MX Femenil postponed Sunday’s América-Chivas match, a national derby that was to take place at the Guadalajara stadium where four World Cup matches are slated to be played.

Also on Sunday, a Liga MX Femenil match in Aguascalientes (223 kilometers, or 138 miles, northeast of Guadalajara) was suspended for a few minutes when “detonations” were heard near the stadium.

The cancellation of the Liga MX contest that was to be played in the north-central city of Querétaro, about 350 kilometers (217 miles) southeast of Guadalajara, garnered considerable attention, but that has been tempered by the fact that Mexico’s national team is set to square off against Iceland’s national team at that same venue on Wednesday night.

Mexico’s national soccer federation (FMF) has insisted since Sunday that the game would take place as planned, though it considered a range of logistical measures in case other options were required.

“Although the match is unlikely to be canceled, the safety of those attending is the main concern surrounding this encounter,” an FMF source told the newspaper Record on Monday.

One possibility was to stage the game “behind closed doors” (i.e., no fans allowed in the stadium), but the FMF now anticipates 30,000 fans will be cheering on El Tri at La Corregidora Stadium.

After consulting with the state Security Cabinet Monday night, local authorities consented to allow the game to go forward, though with enhanced security to be provided by federal, state and local agencies. Querétaro officials were meeting with the FMF on Tuesday to finalize details.

⚽ Kuri confirma que el #MéxicoVsIslandia sí va con público en #Querétaro El gobernador aseguró que el partido de este miércoles se mantiene sin cambios y con acceso al público, tras atender los recientes hechos de seguridadhttps://t.co/Uj2leYijdb pic.twitter.com/TotFzCxXpz — Mi Delegación (@MiDelegacionQro) February 24, 2026

The Iceland squad arrived in Querétaro on Saturday night and team officials have not publicly expressed any opposition to playing the game.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s players — all from Liga MX clubs — assembled in Mexico City on Sunday before traveling to Querétaro for Monday and Tuesday training sessions.

No doubt, FIFA will be keeping an eye on the security operation at Wednesday’s game and developments across the country over the coming days and weeks, but Mexico’s World Cup hosting status seems assured for now.

With reports from ESPN, News 18, Record, Infobae, The Sporting News, Forbes México, Periódico Correo and Marca