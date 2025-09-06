Saturday, September 6, 2025
HomeFood
Food

Taste of Mexico: Chiles en Nogada

María Meléndez
By María Meléndez
0
Chile en nogada in a blue and white bowl
(Recepedia)

Last year, I wrote about the legend of chile en nogada — and how the beloved tale of its invention to honor Mexico’s independence is, at best, folklore. The story goes that in 1821, when Agustín de Iturbide signed the Treaty of Córdoba, the patriotic nuns of Puebla created a dish in the colors of the new flag: green chile, white walnut sauce, and red pomegranate seeds. It’s a beautiful narrative, one repeated in textbooks and restaurant menus alike.

The truth, however, is messier. Chiles en nogada are older — about 300 years old — and while the dish is undeniably Mexican, it was born of collision, not of independence. The poblano chile is native, of course, but its stuffing is a hybrid of the Old and New Worlds: apples, pears, peaches, almonds, and raisins, fruits and nuts carried across the Atlantic by the Spanish, blended with pork and beef. Even the walnut sauce (nogada), without which the dish would be unthinkable, only exists because of Iberian arrival.

A chile en nogada served on a plate
(Julia Estrada)

Yet myth or not, nothing feels more patriotic than eating one in September. Mexico’s national month would be unrecognizable without this indulgence.

My own loyalties lie in Puebla, the dish’s birthplace, where chiles en nogada are a matter of both pride and rivalry. The city’s most traditional restaurants — Casa Barroca, Casareyna, and more recently, Custodia — each claim to make the definitive version. I’m partial to the first two. Friends insist Custodia’s rendition is transcendent, though I’ll confess I haven’t tried it since my family moved away from Puebla and my visits became rare.

Still, there’s a particular satisfaction in making the dish yourself. It is, in many ways, the ultimate home ritual: laborious, festive, and deeply rewarding. Below, I offer two versions — one traditional, one vegan — for those who want to bring a taste of Puebla to their September tables.

Traditional Chile en Nogada (Unbattered)

A note: many recipes call for the chiles to be dipped in egg batter and fried. I’ve never liked the result. To me, the coating overwhelms the delicate balance of sweet, savory, and nutty flavors that makes the dish sing. So these versions are unapologetically naked.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mexico News Daily (@mexiconewsdaily)

Ingredients (for 4 servings)
Chiles and Filling

  • 4 large poblano chiles, roasted, peeled, and deveined
  • 250 g cooked pork, finely chopped
  • 100 g cooked beef, finely chopped
  • 1 ripe plantain, fried in small cubes
  • 1 panochera apple, diced
  • 1 milk pear, diced
  • 1 peach, diced
  • 80 g blanched almonds, chopped
  • 60 g raisins
  • 80 g pine nuts
  • ½ onion, finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 tomatoes, peeled and chopped
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 2 cloves
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Vegetable oil

Nogada (Walnut Sauce)

  • 1 cup walnuts, peeled and soaked in cold milk for 2 hours
  • ½ cup milk
  • 100 g goat cheese (or fresh cheese and cream mix)
  • ½ cup Mexican crema
  • 1–2 tbsp sugar
  • 1–2 tbsp dry sherry or brandy
  • Salt to taste

To garnish

  • Pomegranate seeds
  • Fresh parsley, chopped

Preparation

  1. Roast the poblanos over open flame until blistered. Place in a plastic bag to sweat, then peel carefully. Make a slit and remove seeds and veins without tearing the chile.
  2. For the filling: sauté onion and garlic in oil. Add meats, tomatoes, and spices. When the tomato releases its juices, fold in plantain, apple, pear, peach, almonds, pine nuts, raisins. Season and cook until the mixture is dry and cohesive.
  3. For the nogada: blend soaked walnuts, milk, cheese, crema, sugar, and sherry until smooth. Adjust seasoning. Chill until ready to serve.
  4. Stuff chiles, arrange on plates, bathe with nogada, and garnish generously with pomegranate and parsley.

Vegan/Vegetarian Chile en Nogada (Unbattered)

A plate of Chile en nogada, an example of Puebla food
(Ahleli/Wikimedia Commons)

Ingredients (for 6 servings)

Chiles and Filling

  • 6 large poblano chiles, roasted, peeled, and deveined
  • 300 g mushrooms, finely chopped, or cooked lentils
  • 1 panochera apple, diced
  • 1 milk pear, diced
  • 1 peach, diced
  • 1 ripe plantain, diced and fried
  • 50 g blanched almonds, chopped
  • 50 g walnuts, chopped
  • 2 tbsp pine nuts
  • 60 g raisins
  • ¼ white onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tomatoes, peeled and chopped
  • 1 small guava, diced (optional)
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • Pinch ground clove
  • Salt and pepper
  • Vegetable oil

Vegan Nogada

  • 1 cup walnuts, peeled and soaked in plant-based milk for 2 hours
  • 100 g blanched almonds
  • 1 small bolillo roll soaked in plant-based milk (optional)
  • 1 cup plant-based milk (adjust for consistency)
  • 1 tbsp brown sugar or maple syrup
  • Splash of dry sherry (optional)
  • Salt and pepper

To garnish

  • Pomegranate seeds
  • Fresh parsley, chopped

Preparation

  1. Roast poblanos as above.
  2. For the filling: sauté onion and garlic, then add mushrooms (or lentils) until cooked through. Add tomato, followed by fruits, nuts, and spices. Cook until integrated and slightly dry.
  3. Blend all nogada ingredients into a smooth sauce, adjusting consistency and seasoning.
  4. Stuff chiles, plate, cover with cold nogada, and decorate with pomegranate and parsley.

María Meléndez is a Mexico City food blogger and influencer.

 

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A torta ahogada

Guadalajara celebrates one of its most iconic dishes: The torta ahogada

MND Staff - 3
Highlights of the upcoming event include free tortas, mariachi music and cooking contests in downtown Guadalajara.

From Lebanon to La Condesa: Lebanese food and culture in the capital

Lydia Carey - 2
Some of Mexico's earliest foreign arrivals, the Lebanese have made a home in their new country, bring life, color and of course, great food (but no, they didn't invent tacos al pastor).
Sheinbaum holds a jar of Mexican government Wellness Coffee

Mexico introduces instant ‘Wellness Coffee,’ sourced from Oaxaca, Puebla, Veracruz and Guerrero

MND Staff - 3
The latest offering from the government's Food for Well-Being program is a mix of Arabica, Robusta and parchment coffee, officials say.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC