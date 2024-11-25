A trio of Mexican Christmas drinks to warm the spirit

Holidays are fun times, loaded with memories of Christmases past, and filled with hopes of Christmas now and of the future, and of families and friends. What a wonderful time of year! In Mexico, this means it’s time for hot drinks and refreshing Christmas cocktails too.

Holidays are also party times, when we get together with family, friends, colleagues, and even acquaintances to celebrate the joys of the season with good food and good drink. And that’s what I’m going to focus on, to give you some fun Mexican ideas for Holiday Cheer!

So, let’s start with the traditional Ponche Navideno (Christmas Punch), which is actually Indian in origin.

The Spaniards introduced Christianity to Mexico along with ponche, a drink they associated with their religion, and particularly Christmas, becoming a staple during “posadas,” the nine-day festivities leading to Christmas Eve, symbolizing Mary’s and Joseph’s search for shelter for the birth of their child.

The Mexican version of the drink has evolved significantly in the years since the Spanish occupation and incorporates seasonal fruits like tejocotes; guaves; tamarind; apples; and hibiscus flowers that give it that wonderful, rich red color. Piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar) sweetens the beverage and if it contains alcohol, it’s known as “ponche con piquete.”

In Mexico, the drink symbolizes community, a blending of cultures, and the celebration of Christmas and is served hot in clay mugs — and I hope you make it this ponche a family favorite of your Holiday season also!

Ponche Navideño:

Ingredients:

1 gallon (16 cups/4 liters) water ( agua )

1 Cup (40 g) dried hibiscus flowers ( flores de hibisco )

3 tamarind pods peeled ( vainas de tamarindo )

1 large cinnamon stick or 3 small ( canela en rama )

8 oz. piloncillo ( azúcar piloncillo ) or 1 Cup (200 g) sugar ( azúcar estándar ) (or more according to taste)

4 cloves ( dientes )

1 oz. (30 ml) brandy, rum, or tequila per cup, optional ( brandy, ron, tequila )

The fruits:

10 tejocotes, or 2 apples cut in halves ( manzanas )

2 pears chopped ( peras )

1 to 2 apples chopped ( manzanas )

4 to 5 guavas cut into 8 pieces ( guayabas )

3 to 4 (about 5 inches long) sugarcane, peeled and sliced into sticks ( caña de azúcar )

5 mandarins ( mandarinas ) or (2 oranges [ naranjas ] cut into slices), peeled

7 oz. prunes ( ciruelas ), dried cranberries ( arándanos secos ), or raisins ( pasas )

Instructions:

Add water to a large stockpot and set to high heat. Add the hibiscus flowers; tamarind pods; cinnamon sticks; cloves and piloncillo/sugar. Cover and boil for about 15 minutes. Remove the hibiscus, tamarind pods and cloves before adding fruit. Discard. Add the fruit, cover and bring to a simmer. If you add guavas and they’re soft, you can place them in the pot whole or cut in halves. If firm, cut into 8 pieces. If using canned/jarred guavas, add in the last 5 minutes since they’re already cooked. Once it starts to boil uncover and cook for 15 minutes, leaving fruit al dente. If you like softer fruit, cook for an additional 10 minutes. Taste for sweetness and add more sugar, according to your taste. Remove from heat and cover pot. Let it steep for another 15 minutes. Serve warm.

Paloma

Paloma is one of Mexico’s most beloved cocktails, especially at festive times like Christmas. It is made with tequila and grapefruit soda or juice, and is sometimes garnished with lime, but its origins are unusual to say the least.

Back in 1938 in Arizona, “Squirt” a tangy, grapefruit-tasting soda was introduced and quickly made its way south of the border where the locals lost no time in mixing it with tequila. But it didn’t take off until the 1950s, when Squirt was officially imported into Mexico and along with strategically placed advertising, gained national popularity.

Today, the Paloma has evolved with variations that include grapefruit juice and agave syrup, and because it’s so easy to make, it’s sometimes referred to as the “lazy man’s margarita.” So, enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 fl. oz. (60 ml) pink grapefruit juice, freshly squeezed ( jugo de pomelo rosado )

2 fl. oz. (60 ml) sparkling water (or club soda) ( agua con gas o agua mineral con gas )

3 fl. oz. (80 ml) tequila

A drizzle of lime juice, freshly squeezed ( jugo de lima )

2 slices lime ( lima )

2 pinches salt ( sal )

Crushed ice

Instructions:

Into two cocktail glasses, add some crushed ice. Mix with a small cocktail stirrer or a spoon to cool the glasses. Add a pinch of salt to each glass. Divide grapefruit juice between the two glasses and pour into each glass, then add the sparkling water to each glass. Divide the tequila between the two glasses and add a drizzle of lime juice to each glass. Mix. Decorate with slices of lime.

The Margarita

This is the quintessential Mexican cocktail, a symbol of Mexican culture and a drink loved world over, usually made with tequila, lime juice and orange liqueur.

The margarita originated from the “daisies” made popular in the early 20th century, cocktails that combined spirits with citrus juice and sweet liqueur, like orange curacao. The Spanish word for daisy is “margarita” which is the link that connects it to the daisy drinks of old that evolved into today’s fashionable cocktail.

So how do we make the classic margarita extra-holiday festive? Think cranberries!

Cranberry Margarita

Equipment:

jigger

cocktail shaker

salt for rim of glasses

Margarita:

2 Tbs. (20 g) kosher salt ( sal kosher )

2 lime wedges ( lima )

6 oz. (177 ml) 100% cranberry juice ( jugo de arándano )

3 oz. (89 ml) tequila blanca

1 oz. (30 ml) freshly squeezed lime juice from 1 medium lime

1.5 oz. (40 ml) orange liqueur such as Cointreau ( licor de Naranja )

Garnish: fresh cranberries, lime wedges/wheels ( arándanos, limas)

Instructions:

Rub the wedge of lime around the rim of the two cocktail glasses. Pour salt into a small dish. Run the rims through the salt to coat. Fill glasses with ice. Set aside. Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice. Add cranberry juice, tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur. Seal the shaker and shake well until well-chilled, about 20 seconds. Strain into the rimmed cocktail glasses. Garnish with lime wheels and fresh cranberries.

Disfruta!

Deborah McCoy is the one-time author of mainstream, bridal-reference books who has turned her attention to food, particularly sweets, desserts and fruits. She is the founder of CakeChatter™ on FaceBook and X (Twitter), and the author of four baking books for “Dough Punchers” via CakeChatter (available @amazon.com). She is also the president of The American Academy of Wedding Professionals™ (aa-wp.com).