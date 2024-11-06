Give thanks for Mexican food with pumpkin pie chimichangas

Thanksgiving, the holiday where everyone enjoys a feast and every stomach takes on a challenge, is the perfect time to shake things up. In these hours of turkey carving and cranberry sauce arguments, there is room for a little Mexican twist on tradition. That’s where you come in, ready to amaze your family with pumpkin pie chimichangas. Not the usual slice of pie they’ve had forever, but a crispy, cinnamon-flavored, pumpkin fiesta.

The day starts with the kitchen filled with the smells of flour and spices, and the stove making its soft hissing sounds. You lay out the tortillas like blank canvases and spread the spiced pumpkin filling. A sugar and cinnamon mix is sprinkled like magic dust. You can’t help but grin, thinking of Aunt Myrtle, the keeper of all family recipes, gasping when she sees this unexpected treat.

The chimichangas fry in hot oil, turning golden brown and crispy. You sprinkle them with cinnamon sugar. The sweet smell drifts into the dining room, making everyone curious. ‘What’s that?’ someone asks, half excited, half unsure, as if the answer might change everything they know about their dessert reality.

You bring them out on a platter, the edges crunchy and inviting. Forks are picked up, careful bites are taken, and then— silence. That special quiet that only comes when people are truly surprised by how good something is.

“Wow,” Aunt Myrtle finally says, her eyes wide. “It’s…” She’s looking for the right word, one that sits between delight and new.

And you, knowing that the best Thanksgiving memories aren’t printed on place cards but told in stories around the table, nod. “Exactly.”

Pumpkin pie Chimichangas!? #thanksgiving #shorts

Watch this video on YouTube

Pumpkin pie chimichangas

Ingredients

For the filling

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

1/2 cup cream cheese, softened

1 cup chopped marshmallows

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

Pinch of salt

For the chimichangas

6 large flour tortillas

1 egg, beaten (for sealing)

Vegetable oil for frying

For the topping

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Whipped cream (optional)

Caramel sauce (optional)

Instructions

Make the filling : In a medium bowl, mix the pumpkin puree, cream cheese, chopped marshmallows, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg and a pinch of salt until smooth and well combined. Assemble the chimichangas : Lay out a tortilla and spoon about 2-3 tablespoons of the pumpkin filling onto the center. Fold the sides of the tortilla in and then roll it up tightly like a burrito. Brush the edge with the beaten egg to seal the seam. Repeat for all tortillas. Fry the chimichangas : In a deep skillet or pot, heat about 2 inches of vegetable oil over medium heat until it reaches 350 F (175 C). Carefully place the chimichangas seam-side down into the oil. Fry for about 2-3 minutes per side or until golden brown and crispy. Remove and place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil. Coat with cinnamon sugar : While the chimichangas are still warm, mix the granulated sugar and ground cinnamon in a shallow dish. Roll each chimichanga in the cinnamon sugar until fully coated. Serve : Top with a dollop of whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce if desired. Serve warm and let me know what you think!

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean. His recipes can also be found on YouTube.