Goodbye Patrick, hello Guinness birria

The thing about birria is that it takes time. Real time. The kind of time that separates a disappointing meal from an experience that makes you want to weep into your plate. And yet, here we are, living in an era of 30-minute meals, air fryers and pre-packaged sadness.

But if you are reading this, you have chosen patience. You have chosen devotion. You have chosen birria. Birria, in its purest form, is slow-braised meat that collapses under the weight of a spoon, soaked in a broth so rich it could pay off your student loans. It is a dish of transformation: tough, sinewy beef turned into something super soft and absurdly flavorful.

You still have a few Guinnesses in your fridge leftover from your St. Paddy’s party? Perfect. The hops bring just enough bitterness to balance the deep, earthy warmth of the chilis. The roasted barley hums in the background, adding a layer of smokiness to the consommé. The result is a broth so profound it might be the closest thing to spiritual enlightenment you will ever taste.

Now it’s taco time. You take a tortilla, dip it in the consommé and slap it onto a hot griddle. You add cheese— real cheese, the kind that melts into golden lace at the edges. Then comes the birria, dripping with its own glory.

But the real move, the act that separates the amateurs from the believers, is the dunk. You take the taco and you plunge it back into the consommé. This act of taking your taco for a swim, it’s somehow way more satisfying than your dusty old French dip.

Guinness birria is the best of both worlds. It’s Mexico and Ireland, old and new, bitter and sweet, taco and soup, all meeting in the middle, all agreeing that for just one meal, there will be no compromises. Here’s to you, dear reader. Here’s to patience. Here’s to tacos. Here’s to consuming something good. Now go make this recipe and tell me what you think.

Guinness birria tacos

Ingredients

For the birria

3 lbs beef chuck roast or short ribs

2 dried guajillo chilis, stemmed and seeded

2 dried ancho chilis, stemmed and seeded

2 dried chipotle chilis

1 large onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups beef broth

1 bottle (12 oz) Guinness Stout

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp cinnamon

2 bay leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

For the tacos

12 corn tortillas

1 cup Oaxaca or Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Lime wedges for serving

Instructions

Rehydrate the chilis : Toast the dried chilis in a dry skillet for 30 seconds per side. Soak them in hot water for 10 minutes. Make the sauce : Blend chilis with onion, garlic, vinegar and 1 cup of Guinness until smooth. Sear the meat : Salt and pepper the beef, then sear in a hot pot until browned. Braise : Add the blended sauce, beef broth, spices and the rest of the Guinness. Simmer on low for 3 to 4 hours. Shred : Remove the meat, shred it, and return it to the broth. Crisp the tacos : Dip tortillas in the birria consommé, fry them with cheese and shredded beef until crispy. Serve : Garnish with cilantro and lime. Slam dunk in consommé.