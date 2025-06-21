3 more Los Cabos restaurants recognized in 2025 Michelin Guide

The recent Michelin Guide announcement for Mexico marks the second year the French tire company and identifier of the world’s best restaurants since 1920 has sought the best and brightest across Mexico’s culinary landscape. Last year, 157 restaurants were recognized in the country across multiple categories, with 18 eateries receiving the acclaimed Michelin star. Among those singled out in 2024 were restaurants in Los Cabos and Todos Santos, with the former garnering 13 awards, the latter four.

This year’s announcement, on June 3, saw Mexico’s number of recognized restaurants rise to 181. The country five new one-star restaurants, two of which are in Baja California. Pujol and Quintonil in Mexico City remained ensconced as two-star standouts.

In Los Cabos, the number of recognized eateries increased to 16. However, still only one restaurant has the sought-after Michelin star: Cocina de Autor Los Cabos at the all-inclusive Grand Velas Los Cabos resort. No new stars were given for the destination in 2025. Todos Santos, an hour’s drive from Cabo San Lucas, maintained its four recognized restaurants but saw no new awards. Nearby El Pescadero still has one Michelin Guide-awarded restaurant.

Which restaurants were added or dropped in Los Cabos and Todos Santos?

Three Los Cabos restaurants received new Michelin Guide recognition in 2025: Mezcal at Montage Los Cabos and Al Pairo at Solaz, both hosted by resorts located in the Tourist Corridor between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, and Límo Heritage Kitchen at Suelo Sur in downtown San José del Cabo.

The two resorts, Montage and Solaz, opened in 2018. Mezcal, the signature eatery at Montage, is, as its name suggests, a haven for traditional Mexican cuisine and mezcal-based cocktails helmed by chef Odín Rocha. At Solaz’s signature restaurant, Al Pairo, chef Martín Arellano dishes up contemporary cuisine with influences from around the globe. Farm-to-table cuisine, a specialty of San José del Cabo, is the focus at Límo Heritage Kitchen at Suelo Sur and its talented chef, Guillermo J. Gómez.

The new entries join the 13 Los Cabos restaurants that had already earned the Michelin Guide imprimatur, a list that includes Los Tres Gallos in Cabo San Lucas; Acre, Flora’s Field Kitchen, Lumbre, Omakai and Ruba’s Bakery & Bistro in San José del Cabo; and Árbol, Carbón Cabrón, Cocina de Autor, Comal, Manta, Metate and Nao in the Tourist Corridor.

Meanwhile, Benno, DŪM, Oystera and Tenoch by Paradero Todos Santos are the Michelin Guide-rated restaurants in Todos Santos, with Cocina de Campo by Agricole the lone entry in El Pescadero.

Different recognitions for different restaurants

However, it shouldn’t be supposed that all of these restaurants in Los Cabos, Todos Santos, and El Pescadero were recognized equally, as that isn’t the case. Cocina de Autor Los Cabos, as noted, is the only regional restaurant to receive a coveted one-star rating.

Aside from stars, the Michelin Guide also awards restaurants based on three other categories: Green Star, Bib Gourmand and Recommendations. The Green Star is given to eateries that exhibit a strong commitment to sustainable gastronomy, so it should come as no surprise to Los Cabos residents and visitors that Acre and Flora’s Field Kitchen at Flora Farms, two renowned farm-to-table restaurants in San José del Cabo, received this recognition.

Bib Gourmand, by contrast, is a category that highlights restaurants of very good quality that also offer food at affordable prices. In Los Cabos, Flora’s Field Kitchen also makes that list, as does Metate. Cocina de Campo by Agricole, the only restaurant in El Pescadero honored by the Michelin Guide, made it as a Bib Gourmand.

The last category is Recommended, which simply means that the Michelin Guide thinks a place is well above average, but not quite at the level of a one, two or three-starred restaurant. This category applies to all the restaurants mentioned in Todos Santos and the other 12 restaurants in Los Cabos, including Al Pairo at Solaz, Árbol, Comal, Carbón Cabrón, Los Tres Gallos, Límo Heritage Kitchen at Suelo Sur, Lumbre, Manta, Mezcal, Nao, Omakai and Ruba’s Bakery & Bistro.

No other restaurants outside these destinations in Baja California Sur were honored, so no selections in La Paz or Loreto.

How Los Cabos came to be one of the few areas in Mexico eligible for Michelin Guide recognition

When the Michelin Guide began including restaurants in Mexico for the first time in 2024, I was shocked by how few restaurants received stars. Mexico, as we all know, is home to one of the world’s great culinary traditions. This is the nation responsible for tomatoes in Italy and for the presence of chocolate worldwide. How could the number be so modest?

It’s an interesting part of the story because aside from Mexico City, only five of Mexico’s 31 states have been included in each of the two Michelin Guide evaluations: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, and Quintana Roo. That covers two of the nation’s three biggest cities — Mexico City and Monterrey — and two tourism powerhouses in Cancún and Los Cabos. But where’s Puebla? Where are all the other states in Mexico that make great food and have great restaurants — which is to say, all of them?

In a soon-to-be-published interview I did with Rodrigo Esponda Cascajares, Director General of the Los Cabos Tourism Board (Fiturca), noted that Los Cabos was given only two weeks in 2023 to decide if it wanted to be included in the initial Michelin Guide ratings in 2024, and that it was only through the efforts of Fiprotur, the private tourism trust in Los Cabos, that the municipality was able to make it happen.

Esponda also mentioned how important that was since new areas won’t be able to be included until at least 2026 or 2027. Mexico and the Michelin Guide worked together to determine participation. However, those earmarked for participation had to set up and fund the restaurant assessments and evaluations.

I’d say that Los Cabos and the other places included made a smart judgment. Not only do Michelin-recognized restaurants typically see a bump in reservations and revenue, but it’s a boon to food-driven tourism for the destinations where these restaurants are located.

If other states realize this and participate in 2026 and beyond, then Mexico’s star total will rise. Los Cabos’ restaurants should continue to flourish too, if only because the municipality’s population is growing and so are the number of resorts and restaurants.