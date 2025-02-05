Who needs to warm themselves by the fire when you have this Mexican meatloaf?

The first recorded recipe for meatloaf appears in “Apicius,” a Roman cookbook dating back to the 4th or 5th century A.D. The Romans, ever the innovators in weird food and conquest, mixed minced meat with bread, wine-soaked grains and seasonings, then shaped it into a loaf-like dish. It wasn’t quite the knees-deep-in-ketchup classic of today, but it was the foundation.

Fast forward to medieval Europe, where meatloaf-like dishes became a way to stretch precious meat supplies. In the 19th century, German and Scandinavian immigrants brought their own versions to the United States, adding spices and binding ingredients like eggs. By the Great Depression, meatloaf became a staple of survival, bulked up with breadcrumbs, potatoes or whatever was on hand.

What’s next in the world of meatloaf? You guessed it: the Mexican version. We’re talking jalapeños, crushed tortilla chips and hot sauce, topped with a nice salsa glaze that should be equally sweet and spicy.

The beauty of Mexican meatloaf is that it respects the past while boldly ignoring its limitations. It understands the essence of meatloaf but refuses to settle for blandness. It demands color, spice and joy. It takes the classic American dish and reminds it to dance.

And honestly, isn’t that how food should evolve? The best recipes are like stories — tweaked, adapted, passed down with new flavors and new memories. It’s for the people who want their comfort food to have a little edge, a little kick, a little bit of that “whoa, I didn’t see that coming.”

So here’s to the unknown Roman genius who first decided to mash meat and bread together, and here’s to the spirit of reinvention. You lived through another day, you made something delicious out of whatever you had and now it’s got jalapeños in it. That, my friend, is progress.

Mexican meatloaf

Ingredients

For the meatloaf

2 lbs ground beef (or a mix of beef and chorizo)

1 cup crushed tortilla chips

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeño, finely diced ( remove seeds for less heat)

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp hot sauce

½ tsp oregano

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

1 cup shredded cheddar or pepper jack cheese

1 egg

½ cup milk or heavy cream

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

For the salsa glaze:

½ cup salsa (red or green, your choice)

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp honey or brown sugar

1 tsp lime juice

Instructions

Set your oven to 375 F (190 C). Grease a loaf pan or line it with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the ground beef (and chorizo, if using) with crushed tortilla chips, onion, garlic, jalapeño, spices, cilantro and shredded cheese. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, milk, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce, then mix it into the meat mixture until well combined. Transfer the mixture into the prepared loaf pan, shaping it into a firm loaf. In a small bowl, mix salsa, tomato paste, honey and lime juice. Spread half of this mixture over the meatloaf. Place in the oven and bake for 45 minutes . After 30 minutes, brush the remaining glaze over the top and continue baking. Let the meatloaf rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing. Serve with rice, tortillas or a fresh avocado salad.

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.