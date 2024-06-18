Want a bottle of Tesla Mezcal? You might have to try Ebay

Tesla may not be building its gigafactory yet in the northern state of Nuevo León, but we now know that Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company is producing mezcal, Mexico’s famed agave spirit.

Following in the footsteps of Tesla Tequila — introduced in 2020 — last week Tesla Mezcal was launched, becoming its most expensive liquor yet, according to the news website Business Mexico Insider.

The limited-release mezcal is priced at US $450 per bottle and is described on the Tesla website as “spicy, with a deep citrus and green apple nose that gives way to soft herbal notes with a delicate smokiness that lingers on the tongue.”

“It finishes with soft tuberose, jasmine and chamomile. Mouthfeel is balanced, yet strong with light bitter notes at the end.”

Tesla Mezcal’s hand-blown glass bottle — created by Tesla’s director of product design, Javier Verdura — is said to draw inspiration from centuries-old pottery traditions in Oaxaca. The 750-milliliter bottle has the shape of a lightning bolt, as did the gold bottle for Tesla Tequila, which sold at $250.

Tesla Mezcal is expected to be a popular collectible. As of Tuesday morning, the Tesla website listed the product as out of stock — even with purchases limited to two sets per customer. Those interested in purchasing the hard-to-get mezcal — which is only available for delivery in select U.S. states — should consult the website. There is no information regarding its availability in Mexico or other countries, according to the newspaper Infobae.

Musk’s mezcal is just the latest in celebrity-branded versions of the beverage. Rock-n-roller Sammy Hagar launched an 80-proof blend of mezcal and tequila called Santo Mezquila in 2017. Two years later, “Breaking Bad” TV series co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul launched their Dos Hombres mezcal brand.

The mezcal is produced for Tesla by California-based Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal and is derived from the fermentation of Espadín and Bicuishe agave varieties, according to USA Today, which also notes that the Tesla Mezcal features a rather low 43% alcohol content by volume.

Mezcal, along with tequila, is one of the most emblematic Mexican spirits. Both are made from the agave plant, though tequila can only be made from one variety while mezcal can be made from many. Exports of tequila and mezcal from Mexico were worth $621 million in the first two months of 2024, putting them among the top national agricultural exports.

With reports from USA Today, Forbes, Business Insider Mexico and Infobae