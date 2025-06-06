Toast your upcoming June with these vintage Mexican wine festivals

The month of June means three different Mexican wine festivals celebrating local varietals: Zona Vino in Mexico City; the Fiesta Internacional del Vino in San Luis Potosi; and Fevino in Guadalajara.

Zona Vino

Zona Vino has become a Mexico City tradition and its 10th edition promises to be one of its best. The event will take place at the headquarters of newspaper Reforma, a beautiful neoclassical building in Santa Cruz Atoyac, Benito Juárez.

On June 7 and 8, starting at 11 a.m., the very best of Mexican and imported wine and gourmet cuisine will be presented in tastings and pairings. International labels such as Vinos Wagner, La Madrileña and La Castellana will be present alongside Mexican wineries like L.A. Cetto and Chateau Camou, among others. These wineries will offer the very best of their vast catalogs and provide an incredible opportunity for event goers to get to know new wineries.

Tickets can be purchased online or on the day of the event on the premises. Event-goers with subscriptions to Reforma can take advantage of special discounts.

Feria Internacional del Vino

On June 6 and 7, San Luis Potosí will host the 13th Feria Internacional del Vino (International Wine Fair). With over 500 different wineries, this event is one of the region’s most important. The event will be hosted in the Centro de la Artes, built as a jail in the 1800s, which held famous inmates including revolutionary and future president Francisco I. Madero.

The event is organized into 13 pavilions that each offer different experiences for attendees. In the Salon de Toneles guests will be led in wine tastings by a team of experts while next door at the Gastronomy pavilion delicious food will be available to accompany your wine. Take them both to go and you can have a picnic in one of the event’s outdoor green spaces.

If you love mezcal there will also be opportunities to try various local brands — San Luis Potosi is famous for its mezcal — as well as mezcal brands from across the country. Beer lovers haven’t been forgotten either. The fair will host booths dedicated to craft beer in addition to well-known international brands like Heineken, one of the event’s sponsors.

All of this will be accompanied by live music as well as a space dedicated to circus arts. This festival is two days full of alcohol, food and art.

The beautiful venue features sculptures scattered throughout, a reflecting pool, an old guard tower and a museum dedicated to surrealist painter and sculptor Leonora Carrington.

This year’s guest country is Argentina, so be sure to try some Argentine wines while you’re there. Among the industry stars in attendance is Alejandro Vigil, who’s become one of Argentina’s most lauded winemakers in the past several years. His time at the Catena vineyard definitely left its mark on the brand, as they are currently considered some of the best wines in the world. Vigil’s new project, El Enemigo, is making waves with its Cabernet Franc and is an absolute must to try at the festival.

Fevino: El Festival del Vino Mexicano

Also on June 7 the annual Fevino festival will be back in Guadalajara, this time taking place in the Jardín Parque Ávila Camacho. More than 60 wineries will be in attendance including many from Jalisco; though a newcomer in the Mexican wine industry, the state is producing extremely high-quality bottles.

The Altos Nortes Vinícola, Cerca Blanca, Cava Post Data and La Estramancia wineries are all putting Jalisco on the map and the state even has its own wine route now that includes local cuisine, ceramics and stops for the spirit the state is most famous for: tequila.

As the national wine industry continues to grow and expand, these three festivals will show you just how good a Mexican glass can be.

Diana Serratos studied at Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) and UNCUYO in Mendoza, Argentina, where she lived for over 15 years. She specializes in wines and beverages, teaching aspiring sommeliers at several universities. She conducts courses, tastings and specialized training.