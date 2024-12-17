5 easy vegetarian recipes to delight your family this Christmas

I’ve been a vegetarian for over a decade now. Not that any of my friends would notice, I adore cooking and sharing my passion for great food with them. Especially at this time of year when friends and family are frequent visitors at my table and gobble everything up. For many though, finding vegetarian Christmas recipes can be a bit of a challenge.

So I wanted to share these five tried and true recipes that all of my friends love. Yes, that includes the carnivores because none of my friends are vegetarian! But everyone lines up for these easy and delicious meat-free meals, most of the time asking for the recipes.

Black bean brownies (vegan, gluten-free)

Rich, fudgy, and decadent, these brownies are a chocoholic’s dream with a protein-packed twist. Made with black beans and avocado, instead of flour, milk, and eggs, they’re creamy, gooey, and irresistibly chocolatey. You may want to make a double batch as they disappear fast!

Prep Time: 20 minutes | Servings: 9 brownies

Ingredients:

1 (400g / 14.1oz) tin of black beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 avocado

1 cup light brown sugar

3 tbsp cocoa powder

1/2 cup walnuts, divided

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp coconut oil (plus extra for greasing)

Large pinch of salt

150g / 5.3oz dark chocolate (vegan-friendly)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 180°C/400°F. Grease 9 holes of a muffin tray with coconut oil. In a food processor, blend black beans, avocado, sugar, cocoa powder, half the walnuts, baking powder, vanilla, 1 tbsp coconut oil, and salt until creamy. Melt 120g of the chocolate and add to the mixture. Divide evenly into muffin tray holes. Chop the remaining chocolate and walnuts, sprinkling on top of each brownie. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Let cool completely before removing.

Apple Salad

When I asked my beautiful Mexican friend which dish was “Christmas” to her, this apple salad was the winner and favorite. A traditional recipe passed down from her abuela, it was eagerly awaited and featured on their Christmas table each year. I was fortunate enough that her aunt wrote down this recipe and shared it with me. The mix of fruit and cream is heavenly.

Prep Time: 10 minutes | Servings: 8

Ingredients:

8 yellow apples, cut into small cubes

1 can pineapple in syrup, cut into small cubes

1 can peaches in syrup, cut into small cubes

Pecans, chopped (or your preferred nut)

500ml cream

Optional Additions:

Red cherries, sliced

White/yellow raisins

Peeled, seedless grapes

Instructions:

Combine apples, drained peaches, and pineapple cubes (save the syrup of each) in a large bowl. Add nuts. Mix cream with 2 tbsp syrup from the canned fruits. Stir into fruit mixture, adjusting syrup for desired creaminess. Chill for 3-4 hours before serving.

Tomatillo & White Bean Soup (vegan)

This hearty, zesty soup is infused with Mexican flavors, which every family member will love. I’ve been making it for years and it is so popular that most people who try it ask for the recipe. I have complete faith that your family will love it this holiday season (or any other time). Serve with avocado slices, fresh cilantro, radish slices and lime wedges. Don’t forget the tortillas!

Prep Time: 40 minutes | Servings: 6

Ingredients:

1lb small white beans or 3 (14oz) cans, drained

1-2 tbsp olive oil

1 white onion, diced

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2lb tomatillos, husked, washed, and chopped

1-2 jalapeños, seeded and diced

6 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp ground cilantro

Salt and red pepper flakes to taste

Instructions:

If using dried beans, soak overnight and be aware that they will need a lot longer to cook. Skip this step for canned beans. Sauté onion in olive oil over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add tomatillos, garlic, jalapeños, cumin, cilantro, and salt. Cook for another 5 minutes. Add beans and broth. Simmer 20-30 minutes for canned beans or 1.5-2 hours for dried beans, stirring occasionally. Serve with avocado slices, lime wedges and fresh cilantro.

Mexican veggie pancakes (vegetarian, dairy-free)

These crispy, golden pancakes are packed with grated veggies and a burst of flavor. They are one of my most requested recipes by friends, especially as I usually serve them with tzatziki. You can also serve with sour cream and tomato salsa which is delish as well.

Prep Time: 25 minutes | Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 onion, grated

1 potato, grated

2 zucchini, grated

1 carrot, grated

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1/2 cup flour

3 eggs, beaten

Instructions:

Squeeze excess moisture from grated vegetables. Mix with garlic, cilantro, flour, and eggs in a large bowl. Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Cook half the mixture as a large pancake, 4-5 minutes per side until golden. Repeat with the remaining mixture. Slice into wedges and serve with sour cream, tzatziki, or salsa.

Tip: you can place a large cutting board over your frypan, then flip so it lands on the board. Slip it back into the pan and cook the other side.

Mushroom spinach empanadas (vegan)

Who doesn’t love empanadas? These savory treats are filled with a creamy mushroom spinach mix and vegan cheese, making them a perfect side (or main) the whole family will enjoy. They keep well but somehow I have a feeling they won’t last long, they never do in my house!

Prep Time: 1 hour | Servings: 20-24 empanadas

Ingredients:

Filling:

2 tbsp avocado oil

1/2 large yellow onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1lb white mushrooms, quartered

1 tsp Himalayan pink salt

3 handfuls spinach

8oz shredded vegan cheese

To make the dough:

4 cups instant corn masa flour (e.g., Maseca)

1 tbsp avocado oil

2 tsp fine sea salt

Warm water as needed

Instructions:

Sauté onion and garlic in avocado oil until translucent. Add mushrooms and salt, cooking until the liquid evaporates. Stir in spinach and cook until wilted, then mix in vegan cheese for a lovely creamy texture. Mix masa flour, salt, oil, and warm water into a soft, pliable dough. Roll and cut into 4-inch rounds. Place filling in the center of each round, fold, and seal edges (a smear of water along the edge helps to seal it). Fry in coconut oil until golden. Drain on paper towels and serve warm.

These recipes will make your holiday season vibrant, flavorful and inclusive. Let me know in the comments which dish was your favorite, and have a Merry Christmas to all, I hope it’s filled with love and great food!

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over 7 years now she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.