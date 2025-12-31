Welcome 2026 with a 12-grape New Year’s Eve martini

It’s the last night of the year in Mexico, a country as alive as its sunsets and as unpredictable as its fireworks. The clock ticks toward midnight, and everyone’s armed: not with champagne flutes or noisemakers, but with grapes. 12 of them, fat, green, juicy and symbolic of the year to come.

How many months of good luck do you want in the new year? Try to eat that many before the bell is finished tolling. The scene looks like a surrealist painting where time and fruit collide.

The New Year’s Eve grapes ritual started in Spain, some time in the early 20th century. Legend has it that a clever bunch of vineyard owners found themselves drowning in surplus grapes. Instead of composting or wine-making, they turned to marketing: eat a grape for each stroke of the clock on New Year’s Eve, they proclaimed, and you’ll ensure good fortune for the twelve months to come. The idea caught fire faster than a dried-out Christmas tree.

When the custom crossed the Atlantic, it nestled into the Mexican spirit like carne asada fits into a taco. After all, Mexico is a place where traditions speak louder than words, where the past and present weave together. The twelve grapes became more than a custom— they turned into a hope, a wish, a small act of defiance against the uncertainties of life.

At 11:59, everyone’s ready, grapes in hand. The first bell rings out, and the mouths start moving, swallowing the months like they’re good luck charms for the soul. January goes down easy. March? A little sour. August sticks in someone’s throat, maybe predicting a heat wave or heartbreak. Loud coughing is heard on the October grape: we might have a comrade down. But by the twelfth stroke, the deed is done. When the new year arrives, shiny and full of question marks, the people of Mexico, Spain or anyone who is inclined to take on this vineyard challenge, welcome it with sticky fingers and hopeful hearts.

12-grape martini: A sophisticated celebration

Ingredients

12 green grapes

2 oz vodka

1 oz elderflower liqueur

1 oz Lillet Blanc

½ oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

Ice cubes

Toothpicks for garnish

Instructions

Thread 12 green grapes onto a cocktail skewer or toothpicks in groups of three or four, depending on the size. In a cocktail shaker, combine vodka, elderflower liqueur, Lillet Blanc and lemon juice. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds to ensure everything is well chilled and combined. Double strain the mixture into a chilled martini glass to achieve a smooth texture. Place the skewered grapes over the rim of the glass or let them rest elegantly on the side as an edible decoration. For an extra aromatic touch, lightly express the oil from a lemon peel over the drink before garnishing.

This cocktail works because it’s absurd, elegant and just the right amount of superstitious — like the New Year itself. You’ve got twelve grapes sitting smugly on the toothpicks, a nod to tradition, scarf them down with the 12 strokes of midnight, and enjoy your libation.

Vodka and Lillet? Pure optimism in liquid form. Elderflower liqueur adds a whisper of floral je ne sais quoi: “What is elderflower? And why is it so good?” Lemon juice brings balance, reminding you that life is equal parts bitter and sweet. Sip slowly, toast the chaos and hope the 12 grapes do their job. Happy New Year!

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean. His recipes can also be found on YouTube.