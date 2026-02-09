Monday, February 9, 2026
What to cook this February: Don’t miss out on these warming winter veggies

By Bel Woodhouse
Fresh yellow squash blossoms attached to green zucchini, a staple ingredient for the best winter Mexican vegetable recipes like quesadillas de flor de calabaza.
OK, technically, Mexican grey squash isn't a winter crop, but Mexicans use it year-round as the center of a deliciously warming side dish known as calabacitas. (Ben Michel/Unsplash)

Leafy greens like kale and chard (acelgas) are some of my favorite winter crops. Amazing when added to those hearty soups on a cold night, which we all love. At this time of year, they’re bursting with freshness and nutrients, and every time I see a nice big bunch, I grab it for soups, stews and pastas, steamed as a side or baked into bread.  

Chard (Acelgas) and Potato Soup

A white bowl of sopa de acelgas con papas, a traditional Swiss chard and potato soup.
This bowl of sopa de acelgas con papas, a traditional Swiss chard and potato soup, will keep you warm on a cold winter night! (Bel Woodhouse)

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cups diced potato (approximately 1 large potato)
  • 1 bunch acelgas (chard)
  • 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
  • ½ cup white onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 8 cups broth (vegetable or chicken)
  • 8 oz queso fresco (optional, but I love it)
  • Salt and pepper to taste.

Instructions:

Peel and dice the potato before adding it to a medium saucepan. Cover with cold water and bring to the boil over a medium-high heat. Once boiling, reduce to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. (Don’t overcook, they will finish with the rest of the soup.)

While potatoes are cooking, cut the chard. Remove the stems, cut into 2-inch pieces. 

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Cook the onion until transparent (2–3 minutes). Add the garlic and cook for 2 more minutes until the onion is slightly browned. 

Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they release their juice, about 5 minutes. Add in the potatoes and cook for 2 minutes, then stir in broth and chard leaves. Season with salt and pepper. 

Reduce the heat and simmer partially covered for 15 minutes until the vegetables are tender. 

Serve in bowls, top with cheese and warm crusty bread or tortillas

Mexican squash (calabacitas)

Similar to zucchini in appearance, Mexican squash is one of the most beloved Mexican veggies. With a milder, sweeter flavor, it’s very versatile. This recipe is a crowd-pleaser —  quick, easy and so good, you’ll want to add it to your weekly rotation. Really big ones I make into Parmesan-crusted fries, so drop a comment if you want the recipe! 

Mexican Squash with Cheese 

A decorated white bowl with light-blue trim is filled with Mexican squash with cheese, a sautéed zucchini and tomato dish with melted panela cheese.
If you can’t get Mexican grey squash for this dish, zucchini will work just fine. (cookingwithcurls.com)

Ingredients: 

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 tomatoes (about 11oz)
  • 2 medium calabacitas 
  • ¼ cup white onion, diced
  • 1 small clove of garlic
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 sprigs cilantro
  • ¾ cup panela cheese, diced
  • Salt to taste

Instructions:

Roughly chop the tomatoes and garlic, then add to a blender with ¼ cup water. Puree until it’s a smooth salsa, then set aside.

Heat the oil or butter in a medium-sized skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add the onion and cook for 3 minutes. While that’s cooking, dice the squash, making sure they’re all even in size. Set aside.

When the onion is transparent, pour in the tomato sauce. Add the cilantro sprigs and cook for another 3 minutes. Then stir in the squash, a pinch of salt and cook for 10–12 minutes until tender. 

Just before serving, gently stir in the diced panela cheese. 

Enjoy as a meal, in tacos or as a side dish.

Peppers

I’ll admit to going a little pepper crazy at this time of year. Sweet or savory peppers, which do you prefer? No matter your preference, all peppers are in abundance and peak freshness right now.

I love them raw and roasted, marinated and mashed into a spread, but this nice, hearty dish is just the thing for brunch!

Creamy Poblano Potatoes

A cast iron skillet of Rajas con Papas, featuring roasted poblano chile strips and potatoes in cream. The skillet is sitting on a wooden table.
This hearty blend of roasted poblano strips and tender potatoes — with just a little kick of spice — is perfect for warming up on cold winter nights. (Bel Woodhouse)

Quick, easy and amazing, once you’ve had these poblano potatoes, you won’t be able to stop eating them.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 lb potatoes diced 
  • 2 poblano peppers
  • ½ medium white onion 
  • ½ cup crema
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Add the peeled and diced potatoes to a medium saucepan. Cover with water and bring to a boil over medium heat until cooked but still firm, about 15 minutes. Check around the 10-minute mark to ensure you don’t overcook them. Once cooked, drain and set aside.

While the potatoes are cooking, roast the peppers over an open flame, in the oven or under a broiler. Cook, turning now and then until the skin is blackened in places. Remove from heat, place in a bowl and cover with a plate or aluminium foil to let them steam for five minutes so the skins loosen. 

Remove the skins, then cut open to remove seeds and veins. Cut into strips. 

Heat the oil in the large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until transparent and turning golden. This gives them more flavor.

Add the potatoes, stirring for 3 minutes before stirring in the pepper strips and pouring in the cream. 

Cook for 2–3  minutes to warm the peppers and cream. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then serve with warm corn tortillas. 

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over 7 years now, she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.

