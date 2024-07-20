Choose your own adventure: A lover’s guide to 10 Mexico City date ideas

They call Paris the city of love, but we beg to differ. With its mix of lush romantic greenery, poetic architecture and exquisite gastronomic delights, Mexico City takes the cake. Add a climate that delivers a cinematic flair — oscillating between misty mornings, ripe sunny afternoons and balmy evenings — and you’ve got a backdrop worthy of a García Márquez novel. But where are the best dates in Mexico City to be found?

It’s not unusual to see lovebirds sharing a kiss — and sometimes more — on street corners all around the city, and it’s easy to see why. For the amorous and adventurous, CDMX offers infinite opportunities for unforgettable trysts.

Whether you’re wooing a new flame or rekindling an old one, we’ve compiled just a few curated date ideas that will set hearts aflutter, offering a hefty dose of fun, bonding and adventure — in whichever theme your heart desires.

Late night fiesta

For those who believe love is best expressed through rhythm, CDMX’s nightlife awaits. Start with drinks at the jungle-like Jardin Paraiso, then slip into Patrick Miller, where disco never dies and the crowd — ranging from septuagenarians to Gen Z-ers — mingles to high-energy music.

Or try Departamento, a speakeasy-style club where the beautiful people come to see and be seen — and occasionally even dance. If the weather is amenable, check out Supra Rooftop, where the crowd skews on the younger side, but the music is fire, as the youngins say.

Literary liaisons

Grab a scholarly coffee together and impress your beau with your literary prowess at El Péndulo, a bookshop-cum-café with locations all around the city, where you can browse tomes and pretend you’ve actually read Octavio Paz. Then, conduct your own walking tour through some of the city’s coolest alternative bookstores.

For a true architectural biblio-paradise, venture to the Biblioteca Vasconcelos, a mega library that looks like something out of a dystopian sci-fi novel. Pro tip: Link hands under the suspended whale bones as you gaze up in awe for extra points.

Tacubaya trysts

For a truly unique experience, visit the Museo Casa de la Bola in Tacubaya. This 18th-century mansion, once owned by Antonio Haghenbeck y de la Lama, a Mexican businessman with impeccable taste, houses an eclectic collection of European and Mexican art and antiques.

Stroll through the estate’s lush, leafy gardens dotted with Greek statues and bond over its curious mix of architectural styles and interiors. As you wander through the rooms, each more sumptuous than the last, play a game of “If we lived here” with your date. Who knows? It might just spark some domestic fantasies of your own.

After your foray into Mexico City’s gilded past, take a walk through Parque Lira next door, where you can switch gears and watch skateboarders tear it up on the park’s skate ramps.

Lights, camera, attraction

Ditch Netflix and chill for something more cinematic. Mexico City is home to an endless number of niche and commercial theaters of all size ranges and comfort levels, with distinct amenities. The Cineteca Nacional in Coyoacán offers a curated selection of arthouse and classic films in a striking modernist setting.

For a more intimate experience, try Cine Tonalá in Roma Sur, where you can enjoy indie flicks and craft beer in a cozy atmosphere. Cinemex Platino theaters in the city offer the most comfy and private experience, while Cinepolis and Cinemex Imax theaters around the city offer more immersive viewing, giving you the excuse to clutch at your date during a particularly action-packed scene.

Salsa sensuousness

Channel your inner Antonio Banderas or Salma Hayek with salsa or bachata classes in beautiful Parque México. Grupo Esencia offers a chance to spice up your midweek with Bachata lessons every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, they’ll have you swaying your hips to salsa at 12 p.m., followed by bachata at 1 p.m. Just show up, no pre-registration necessary.

Whether you’re a dance floor diva or have two left feet, just remember: it’s not about perfection, it’s about connection. And maybe a little hip action. Liquid courage is available from nearby mezcal carts. In the evening, test your salsa skills at Mama Rumba in Roma Norte, which offers an uncrowded dance floor and a live band.

Rhythm & romance

More touristy suggestions would have you heading to Casa Franca for some jazz, but we prefer Jazzatlán, an intimate hidden gem with better access to stage views, where the city’s best jazz musicians come to jam.

For a more clandestine rendezvous, slip into Parker & Lenox, a sophisticated speakeasy-style jazz bar that channels 1920s New York with a Mexican twist. Hidden behind an inconspicuous American restaurant façade, this velvet-draped den serves up classic cocktails as smooth as the jazz floating from its stage. Arrive early to snag a cozy booth, and let the tunes transport you to the Gatsby era.

Foodie

Surprise your palate — and your date — with Mexico City’s brilliant culinary offerings. Indulge in an omakase experience at Rokai, where the sushi rivals Tokyo’s finest. Yes, we said sushi in Mexico City. Trust us on this one.

If you’re looking to impress, head to Enrique Olvera’s Pujol, which offers an omakase-style taco bar. This is just a rumor, but we’ve heard that Pujol’s mole madre, aged over 2,500 days, has aphrodisiac properties.

For a more adventurous and decidedly more Mexican date, consult our meticulously curated list of the best tacos in Mexico City and embark on a taco-hopping expedition. And remember, a couple that can handle habanero salsa together, stays together.

Flexible flirtations

For those who like their romance with a side of om, studios like Mukta Yoga in Condesa and Luna Studio in La Juárez offer relaxing candle lit classes that will have you bending in ways you never thought possible. Feel the tension melt away as you stretch and breathe in sync with your partner. Then let the flickering flames cast a flattering glow, as you sink further into downward dog.

Afterward, try some of those new moves at home. Maybe that “happy baby” pose will come in handy, or perhaps you’ll find a creative use for those yoga blocks. We won’t judge.

Libations & love

Impress your date with your knowledge of obscure spirits at Casa Prunes, a cocktail bar set in a gorgeous Art Nouveau mansion. Sip on innovative concoctions while pretending you’re extras in a Wes Anderson film. Don’t forget to dramatically pose on the grand staircase.

You can also take a more elevated cocktail bar hop through the list of Mexico City bars awarded the honor of the World’s Best Bars of 2023, or for a more casual after-work romantic warm up, check out our guide to happy hour in Mexico City.

Artful excursions

For the active and aesthetically-inclined, Tours en Bici offers architectural neighborhood bike tours with stops at renowned galleries throughout the city. Take in some of the stunning neighborhood gems and the artistic treasures they hold, then walk off the sore bike bum with a trip to Lago Algo, a stunning gallery in the heart of Chapultepec Park. At Lago Algo’s restaurant bar overlooking a beautiful lake, toast to your cultural sophistication and discuss conceptual art while gazing at the sunset.

There you have it, lovebirds. Ten fabulous date plans in Mexico City. Now go forth and fall in love — just remember to pace yourselves with the mezcal. After all, you want to remember these moments, don’t you?

What have you done on your favorite dates in Mexico City? Let us know in the comments.

Monica Belot is a writer, researcher, strategist and adjunct professor at Parsons School of Design in New York City, where she teaches in the Strategic Design & Management Program. Splitting her time between NYC and Mexico City, where she resides with her naughty silver labrador puppy Atlas, Monica writes about topics spanning everything from the human experience to travel and design research. Follow her varied scribbles on Medium at https://medium.com/@monicabelot.