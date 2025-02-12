4 romantic Mexican Valentines series to Netflix and chill with this year

Ah, Valentine’s Day — one of the oldest and most celebrated traditions in the world. No matter what phase of life you’re in — whether you’re single, married, in love, or a little frustrated — the day of love and friendship is the perfect occasion to unwind, curl up on the couch, and revel in some very Mexican stories about relationships and their challenges. Let’s face it: There’s nothing like immersing ourselves in an intense fictional romance and accompanying lovers through their immense joys and delicate misadventures. After all, we are all human, and we can all empathize to some degree with the vibrant emotions conveyed by these series. If they’re Mexican valentines Netflix shows, well, that’s even better.

From the classic boy-meets-girl storyline to the various forms of modern relationships, the following selection of Mexican romance series has something for everyone. Here are our favorites and where you can watch them.

Como Agua para Chocolate (2024)

Como Agua Para Chocolate | Trailer Oficial | Max

For fans of heartbreak, culinary delights, and magical realism, this Mexican melodrama is a must-see. Based on Laura Esquivel’s bestselling novel of the same name — previously adapted for film, theater, and even ballet — and produced by the ever-talented Salma Hayek, Max’s Como Agua para Chocolate reimagines the passionate and turbulent romance between Tita de la Garza (Azul Guaita) and Pedro Múzquiz (Andrés Baida).

Set in early 1900s Mexico, the story follows Tita, the youngest daughter of the De la Garza family, whose romantic fate is derailed by a suffocating family tradition that forces her to remain single and care for her ruthless mother, Mamá Elena. Nevertheless, Tita takes refuge in the kitchen, where her magical recipes allow her to rebel against cruelty and express her repressed emotions.

Like the original novel, Max’s adaptation explores universal themes such as first love, family duty, and social prejudice while also delving into the political tensions of the time. Como Agua para Chocolate is one of the most sensory and enduring romantic stories of recent decades, making it an ideal series for Valentine’s Day.

Ahora Que No Estás (2024)

Ahora Que No Estás - Tráiler | Amazon Prime

What would happen if you lost the love of your life? This is the heartbreaking question at the center of Amazon Prime Video’s romantic series Ahora Que No Estás. Starring Erik Hayser and Ana Serradilla, this story delves into love, marriage, hope, and overcoming grief.

Consumed by the loss of his wife, Javi (Hayser) struggles to find his way out of the darkness. He rarely leaves the house, sleeps irregularly, and has lost the desire to reengage with life. His routine is disrupted when he receives an unexpected letter from Mia, his late wife. In it, Mia urges Javi to meet five specific women who will help him regain faith in life and love. Over the course of seven episodes, and not without setbacks, Javi embarks on a journey of self-discovery and healing, breaking down the emotional walls he has built around himself.

Despite its undeniably bittersweet tone, Ahora Que No Estás offers plenty to fans of emotional, heartfelt stories.

El Niñero (2023)

El niñero | Tráiler oficial | Netflix

If you’re looking for a series that combines passionate romance with laugh-out-loud moments, El Niñero (The Manny) on Netflix is a must-watch. Created by Carolina Rivera, this series follows the love story between ambitious executive Jimena Lemus (Sandra Echeverría) and her charming and charismatic male nanny, Gabriel Padilla (Iván Amozurrutia).

When El Niñero premiered in 2023, it captivated audiences with its heartwarming and humorous take on modern family dynamics. The first season follows Jimena as she struggles to balance her career and personal life. With three witty children to care for, a looming divorce, and a contentious family business, Jimena has her hands full and reluctantly hires Gabriel, a quirky rancher-turned-nanny. As Gabriel brings order to her home, it becomes clear that they are meant for each other, leading to an irresistible romance.

With 10 episodes in its first season and eight in its second, the series doesn’t shy away from tackling complex topics such as gender roles, the impact of divorce on families, and the costs of career ambition. El Niñero delivers magnetic chemistry between its protagonists and plenty of heartwarming, emotionally resonant moments.

De Brutas, Nada (2019)

De Brutas, Nada - Tráiler Oficial | Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video’s original series De Brutas, Nada is a must-watch for fans of romantic comedies. Centered on modern relationships, class disparities, emotional barriers, and second chances, this series offers a fresh and engaging take on love.

Inspired by Isabela Santodomingo’s 2006 bestseller “Los Caballeros las Prefieren Brutas” and directed by Rafael Lara, the series follows Cristina (Tessa Ía), whose world falls apart when she discovers her fiancé’s infidelity. Devastated and facing high rent, Cristina needs a roommate — but she insists it can’t be a heterosexual man. Enter Alejandro (Christian Vázquez), a struggling writer who, desperate for a place to live, pretends to be gay to secure the room. What starts as an unexpected friendship soon blossoms into a heartfelt love story.

For those looking for a sentimental, entertaining, and slightly bittersweet journey, De Brutas, Nada is an excellent choice. With three seasons available, it’s a perfect pick for Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re in the mood for a tearjerking drama, a heartwarming romance, or a delightful romantic comedy, these Mexican series offer something for every taste. So, grab your favorite snacks, settle in, and enjoy these love-filled stories this Valentine’s Day.

Carolina Alvarado is a Venezuelan journalist and has devoted much of her career to creative writing, university teaching and social work. She has been published in Lady Science, Latina Media, Global Comment, Psiquide, Cinetopic, Get me Giddy and Reader’s Digest, among others.