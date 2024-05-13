6 Mexican wellness coaches you need to follow on social media

The concept of wellness is everywhere and is often used for commercial purposes. After all, who doesn’t want to feel good?

Wellness these days is also associated with “good living,” “joyful living” and a sense of purpose. It has become a huge industry worldwide and is only growing. According to the Mexican National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the growth in the wellness sector will be 13.3% per year until 2030. Chief amongst industry leaders are Mexican wellness coaches, who are spreading tips and explaining the science behind positive health.

One of the reasons for this predicted rise is the ever-growing cost of healthcare in the United States, Mexico’s neighbor. With healthcare and wellness practices available in Mexico on equal footing with what U.S. residents can get at home — but for a fraction of the cost and often without a wait — more people from the U.S. have been looking southward for their healthcare and wellness needs. According to the 2023 Global Wellness Economy Monitor, Mexico is among the top 20 countries in the world in the wellness industry, ranking No. 15.

Wellness coaching is a wide-ranging field. According to the National Academy of Sports Medicine, “the skills of wellness coaches are focused in the established areas of nutrition, sleep, exercise and restorative practices, as well as emotional health, stress management, psychological recovery and mindset.”

Professionals in this field touch upon mental health, fitness, beauty, tourism, personal care, physical activity and training, traditional medicine and supplements and more. With this in mind, here are some of the best wellness coaches in Mexico who are not only specialists in their fields but can help you find a sense of health and well-being:

Functional Medicine

Dr. Alexander Krouham

Functional medicine is closely linked to lifestyle, illness prevention and leading a joyful life. Mexico News Daily recently interviewed Dr. Alexander Krouham, a thought leader and influencer in functional medicine.

Krouham switched from conventional medicine to functional medicine because he found that the conventional approach was not effectively helping his patients with chronic diseases.

“Experts believe that 80% of today’s health problems are due to chronic degenerative diseases. And 80% of chronic degenerative diseases are lifestyle related,” he says. With thousands of followers and collaborations with well-known journalists, he has gained incredible reach, resonating with many individuals through his views, values, and medical methods.

Mental Health

Shulamit Graber

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shulamit Graber Psicoterapeuta (@shulamitgraber)

As a psychotherapist specializing in posttraumatic stress disorder and resilience, Graber also draws from her own traumatic abduction experience.

She is an excellent communicator, with her podcasts and media contributions offering valuable insights linked to emotional intelligence, resilience and trauma treatment, the search for a life project, etc. Her empathy, charisma, and clarity can transform listeners’ complex emotional patterns into compassionate self-understanding. If setting boundaries is a challenge for you, Graber teaches how to do this in a humorous and engaging way.

Nutrition

Nathaly Marcus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ISFMC (@isfmcmx)

Nathaly Marcus is an expert in epigenetics and longevity. She blends biology, nutrition, and well-being in a fun and engaging manner. Whether through her own content or as a guest on other platforms, she shares the wonders and miracles of the mind and body. As one of the most popular Mexican wellness coaches online, her nutrition tips and tricks are well worth checking out.

Spirituality

Marco Antonio Karam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casa Tíbet México (@casatibetmexico)

Marco Antonio Karam, better known as Tony, is the founder of Casa Tibet de México. He has postgraduate qualifications in Buddhist psychology and philosophy from several universities in the United States, Asia and Europe. Karam is a fellow of the U.K.’s prestigious 21st Century Trust and a member of the Network for Western Buddhist Teachers under the guidance of the Dalai Lama. Furthermore, Tony is recognized for promoting Tibetan culture and Buddhism in the Spanish-speaking world. His reflections, conversations, and events offer perspectives and tools for appreciating life from within.

Medicine

Dr. Mauricio González

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mauricio Gonzalez, MD. (@dr.mauriciogonzalez)

Also known as Dr. Mau, Gonzaléz is a specialist in internal, emergency, and obesity medicine. Recognized as an influencer in medicine by media outlets like Newsweek in Spanish, he combines medical practice with educating the public about modern medicine through social media. Dr. Mau’s engaging content covers common products, myths, and good practices, offering valuable insights into the body and health.

Exercise and fitness

Alejandra Rubio Bracho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ale Rubio Bracho (@alerubio_b)

Specializing in high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and functional training, Alejandra collaborates with a network of professionals to create digital content with various specialized training programs, including pilates, yoga, cycling, barre, and more. Her comprehensive approach to fitness, nutrition, and wellness has led to the success of her method, earning her invitations to take part in events including TED Talks.

How to identify professional wellness coaches

One of the most important factors to consider is professionalism. In today’s world, there is an abundance of information available, making it a challenge to discern reliable sources. Many influencers with large followings promote various topics without proper preparation, and having a large following does not necessarily equate to credibility.

It is essential to review the individual’s CV, qualifications, and professional background. While social media can offer entertaining content on topics with scientific value, it is crucial to conduct thorough research to ensure that you are selecting trustworthy options.

Are there any other Mexican wellness coaches that you would recommend?

Ana Paula de la Torre is a Mexican journalist and collaborator for various outlets including Milenio, Animal Político, Vice, Newsweek en Español, Televisa and Mexico News Daily.