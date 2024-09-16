No knockout, but Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez retains world titles in Las Vegas

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez has now gone six straight fights without knocking anyone out, but the Guadalajara native showed he’s still one of the best in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

With a packed T-Mobile Arena decked out in green, red and white and rollicking with excitement on Mexico’s Independence Day weekend, the 34-year-old Álvarez dominated a younger Edgar Berlanga to retain his three super-middleweight championship belts.

Álvarez looked like he might have ended the fight when he sent Berlanga to the canvas with a sharp left hook to the chin in the third round. Although the 27-year-old got up and made it through all 12 rounds, he was unable to prevent Álvarez from improving his record to 62 wins, two losses and two ties.

Of the wins, 39 are by knockout, but none since a technical knockout (TKO) of Caleb Plant in November 2021.

Berlanga, born in New York and of Puerto Rican heritage, was handed his first loss and is now 22-1. Álvarez is 11-2-1 against previously undefeated opponents.

In the lead-up to the 168-pound confrontation, Berlanga stated that he’d be the first to knock out the Mexican — which the influential boxing magazine The Ring labeled “absurd” — while Álvarez himself promised he’d finish off Berlanga by knockout.

.@Canelo‘s left hook that dropped Berlanga could be felt in San Juan 🇵🇷. #CaneloBerlanga pic.twitter.com/Hd6GAUFzCa — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) September 15, 2024

The highly pro-Álvarez crowd of 20,312 didn’t get to see either, but with their boxer in control, strutting around the ring with confidence, they certainly had a lot to cheer about.

Oftentimes, they were in a frenzy, shouting “Me-xi-co! Me-xi-co!” or “Ca-nel-o! Ca-nel-o!”

For a fifth straight time, Álvarez defended his super middleweight titles of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the World Boxing Council (WBC). He was stripped of his International Boxing Federation (IBF) belt in July after opting to take on Berlanga rather than the IBF’s mandatory challenger, William Scull.

The three judges scored it 117-110, 118-109 and 118-109 in favor of Canelo, indicating the bout was not close.

Even though his height (5’7″) and reach (70½ inches) didn’t match up to Berlanga (6’1″ and 73 inches), Álvarez closed as a -1,600 favorite at the BetMGM Sportsbook — meaning a bettor would have had to wager US $1,600 on Álvarez to win just $100.

“I did well,” Álvarez said. “Before, they said I [only] fought older fighters. What are they going to say now? That I only fight young fighters? They always talk, but I’m the best fighter in the world.”

“It’s an honor for me to represent my country and my people on Mexico’s Independence Day,” he added. “I feel proud about it.”

The fight started off hot, with both men exchanging words and illegal blows.

“I admit I got a little angry with his tactics, but I’m Mexican, man” Canelo said. “My experience and my talent made the difference.”

Álvarez entered the ring to the sounds of the “Billete Grande,” a narcocorrido by Fuerza Regida that praises the Los Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel and “the street mafia” of Culiacán.

The fight was part of a huge night of combat sports in Sin City. Just three miles down Las Vegas Boulevard, the Sphere hosted its first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event. The immersive, high-tech venue allowed for an array of amazing Mexican–themed video presentations, such as a tribute to Mexican independence and an ode to the Day of the Dead.

Álvarez’s next fight, which will likely take place around Cinco de Mayo again, will be against an opponent to be determined.

“I’m gonna rest, I’m gonna enjoy my family and then we’re gonna decide,” he said.

With reports from Reforma, The Ring, Marca, AP and ESPN