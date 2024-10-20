The Canadian who was declared Zihuatanejo’s ‘Woman of the Year’

The reasons foreigners embark on a new chapter in Mexico are as diverse as the constellations in the sky. Each story is a unique adventure, often seemingly fated by circumstance. The intriguing tale of Carol and Doug Romain is a testament to this, as they embarked on a journey filled with new experiences and unexpected turns.

The Romains lived for many years in British Columbia, Canada. Carol owned The Ladybug Playcare, an integrated special needs center that offered children before- and after-school care. At the same time, her husband Doug worked in the marketing division for MacMillan Bloedel, a well-known lumber company. In 1997 Doug was sent to Durango, Mexico, to oversee sales. Carol joined him for Christmas and said she nearly froze to death. The locals gave her tequila, her first taste, to warm her up. It was also in Durango where they experienced their first taste of what life would be like in Mexico as an expat.

But better than that, it was also here that Doug learned how easy it was to help people in his position; he came across a benefit for the company’s employees, which allowed them to upgrade their education for free. Says Carol, “The problem was that no one knew about it until Doug came along, probably because of the language barrier, as the manager spoke only English.” However, the position only lasted three months when the parent company, Weyerhaeuser, sold the Mexico division.

It was during a casual conversation with one of Doug’s clients that the Romains first heard about the beachside paradise of Zihuatanejo. The client, who owned a vacation home in Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, spoke so passionately about the area that the Romains were intrigued. When they retired in 2006, they decided to explore Zihuatanejo as a potential new home. They purchased a motor home and set off on a journey that would lead them to this charming coastal town.

Carol says, “We checked out everything from San Carlos to Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Barra de Navidad and Manzanillo before finally landing in Zihuatanejo on January 3, 2007.”

“Zihuatanejo checked all the boxes. A small town feel, everything we needed and nothing we didn’t. Friendly people, plenty to do and a great mix of expats and locals. It was like having an instant family when we arrived.”

With Zihuatanejo as the backdrop for their next life chapter, the Romains were motivated by a desire to give back. Inspired by Doug’s impactful experiences and Carol’s childcare background, they sought a way to contribute to children’s education. Fate intervened again, leading them to a conversation with a local expat about a promising new organization, Por Los Niños, dedicated to supporting local education from elementary school to university.

After several attempts to contact someone in the organization, they finally attended a meeting. Almost immediately, the director at the time, the late Lawrence Marbut, bestowed the title of “Donations Chairman” during a fly-by the encounter “in a grocery store no less,” Carol said. She became the Sailfest Chairperson a year later.

Carol’s dedication to her community did not go unnoticed. In 2013, she was awarded the prestigious Immigrant of the Year status for Guerrero state, a testament to her commitment and the impact of her work.

In 2017, Carol took on a new role as the administrator of Por Los Niños, a position she held until a few years ago when she became the organization’s president. Her leadership was instrumental in overseeing important fundraisers, such as Sailfest, which significantly increased the organization’s annual funds. Her dedication and hard work have been truly inspiring, raising from approximately 70,000 pesos a year in its inception to an unprecedented six million in 2023.

Carol’s philanthropic efforts, combined with the support of the local mayor, Jorge Sanchez, had a transformative effect on the community. The mayor’s donation of 50% of the construction cost needed to build schools was a significant boost to their fundraising efforts.

During this time, fully entrenched in the lifestyle and culture, Carol felt it was important to change her immigration status from permanent resident to full-on citizen, which she did five years ago.

Last year, Carol’s remarkable contributions were recognized when she was awarded the prestigious Woman Of The Year title for the city of Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo. This accolade is a testament to the positive impact she has made in her community.

When asked if there were any challenges or anything she didn’t like about living in her adopted country, she replied, “No. I came here and embraced the culture and even learned to accept their tardiness. I love everything about living in Mexico.”

The writer divides her time between Canada and Zihuatanejo.