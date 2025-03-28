After getting the boot from Red Bull, Checo Pérez could return to Formula 1 with Cadillac

Sergio “Checo” Pérez’s absence from Formula 1 circuits might be a short one as the Mexican driver is reportedly negotiating a return to the track with debutante F1 team Cadillac, who are set to enter the sport in 2026.

Mexico’s most successful racer, Checo appears to be on the verge of making a dramatic return to Formula 1 — considered the pinnacle of motorsports — just one season after his acrimonious exit from Red Bull Racing, which would see him getting behind the wheel again with the fresh new project.

General Motors’ luxury brand Cadillac is set to enter Formula 1 in 2026 as the 11th team on the grid, in partnership with Andretti Global. Fox Sports reported this week that Checo — a six-time Grand Prix race winner — has been discussing the prospect of signing with Cadillac.

Mario Andretti, former F1 champion and the advisor on Cadillac’s board of directors, declined to comment on rumors that the team was in final talks with Checo: “There are more drivers available than teams at the moment,” he told Fox Sports. “Ten teams seems a lot, but … from our standpoint, I think the play at the beginning would be to have one experienced driver — nationality doesn’t matter — and then a young American talent.”

Cadillac first made public its interest in joining F1 in January 2023. Andretti, who operates a number of successful teams in other motorsport categories, including Indycar and Formula E, launched a failed bid with GM as engine partner.

The bid was rejected after resistance from established teams. Then Dan Towriss replaced Michael Andretti (Mario’s son and former McLaren driver, who had a brief and troubled career in F1) at the top of the Cadillac project and a renewed bid was met with approval in late 2024.

Formal approval was granted to Cadillac on March 7, after the team paid an entry fee of US $450 million, to be be split among the other 10 teams as compensation for the dilution of prize money.

With 14 years of experience in F1, Checo certainly has the résumé to serve as the experienced driver Cadillac is seeking to help guide the project through its infancy.

The 35-year-old Pérez has driven for four different F1 teams, getting his start with Sauber in 2011. Checo claimed his first podium in his second season, then spent one year with McLaren before moving on to Force India ahead of the 2013 season. After scoring his first win with the rebadged team at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, he was promoted to the second seat at Red Bull Racing, finishing second in the 2023 Championship. Despite the promising start, Checo gradually fell away from championship contention and as a result, his contract was terminated early at the end of the 2024 season.

Amid speculation that his career might be over, Checo is now looking at a chance to reboot his F1 career.

F1 blog TheJudge13.com points out that as the face of the nascent project, Checo would be under extra pressure. As the team’s lead driver, Pérez’s role could include on-track duties, as well as a significant role in shaping car development and engineering feedback while also mentoring teammates.

With reports from Fox Sports, GP Fans, TheJudge13.com and Newsweek