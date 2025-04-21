Monday, April 21, 2025
HomeLifestyle
Lifestyle

Chipotle Mexican Grill gets back to its roots with plans to open in Mexico

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A round sign reading
Mexico's first Chipotle Mexican Grill is scheduled to open by early 2026. (Shutterstock)

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Monday it will open its first restaurant in Mexico by early 2026, partnering with Alsea, which operates brands including Starbucks, Domino’s, Burger King and Chili’s across Latin America and Europe.

For the first time since its founding 32 years ago in Denver, Colorado, Chipotle will expand its operating model into the homeland of the cuisine that inspired its menu, with plans to explore additional markets in the region.

Some are speculating the expansion will begin in Mexico City, since that’s where Alsea is headquartered, but nothing official has been stated.

The fast-casual restaurant is named after the chipotle chili pepper, a smoke-dried version of a ripe jalapeño pepper that Mexico News Daily gave a 3 on the spiciness scale. In the Nahuatl (Aztec) language, chil means “chili pepper” and poctli means “smoked” — and it sure is good in many recipes.

But while Mexicans love chipotle peppers, will they love Chipotle the restaurant?

“We are confident that our responsibly sourced, classically-cooked real food will resonate with guests in Mexico,” Nate Lawton, Chipotle’s chief business development officer, said in a press release. “The country’s familiarity with our ingredients and affinity for fresh food make it an attractive growth market for our company.”

The move comes as U.S.-Mexico trade tensions remain high, with President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Mexican imports impacting supply chains.

Chipotle, which imports about half of its avocados from Mexico, has expanded its sourcing to countries such as Colombia, Peru and the Dominican Republic to mitigate risks, company officials said.

Adam Rymer, a chief financial officer for Chipotle, said 2% of the restaurant’s menu offerings are sourced from Mexico, including avocados, tomatoes, limes and peppers, with less than 0.5% sourced from Canada and China.

“If the recently announced tariffs go into full effect, it would have an ongoing impact of about 60 basis points on our cost of sales,” Rymer said during a Feb. 4 earnings call.

Chipotle currently operates more than 3,700 restaurants worldwide and plans to open between 315 and 345 new locations this year, with a long-term goal of 7,000 in the U.S. and Canada.

Chipotle’s international expansion has accelerated in recent years, with 58 restaurants in Canada, 20 in the United Kingdom, six in France, five in the Middle East and two in Germany.

Chipotle is betting Mexicans will like its massive Tex-Mex burritos as much as Americans. (Eric CC BY-NC 2.0)

However, analysts caution that American interpretations of Mexican cuisine have faced challenges in Mexico — as evidenced by two previous failed attempts by Taco Bell to expand into Mexico.

Nonetheless, Chipotle and Alsea are optimistic about the brand’s prospects in Mexico, betting on the appeal of fresh, high-quality ingredients and a strong operational partnership.

“Through this development agreement, we will continue to leverage our vast knowledge of the Mexican consumer and restaurant industry expertise to bring our customers the best food experiences and brands from around the world,” said Armando Torrado, Alsea’s chief executive officer.

With reports from Milenio, El Economista, Reuters and CNBC

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A diver jumps from La Quebrada cliffs in Acapulco

Acapulco cliff divers receive Guinness World Record for completing 5 million head-first dives

MND Staff - 0
Daring acapulqueños have been jumping from the steep cliffs of La Quebrada since at least the 1930s.
Mexicans enjoying books and great quality of life

Mexico ranks among top Latin American countries for quality of life, led by Querétaro

MND Staff - 3
While locals say Querétaro has the best quality of life, chilangos can say they live in the friendliest city in the world, according to the World Population Review. 
Mexican archery team smiles with medals at 2025 world cup in Florida

Mexican archers dominate at 2025 World Cup

MND Staff - 0
Mexico swept six medals at the first stage of the 2025 Archery World Cup in Florida, with standout performances from Alejandra Valencia, Maya Becerra and Sebastián García.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC