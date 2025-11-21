Tabasqueña Fátima Bosch wins Miss Universe after pageant bullying episode

Fátima Bosch Fernández, 25, has been crowned Miss Universe 2025, becoming the fourth Mexican woman in history to win the coveted title.

The announcement was made on Nov. 21 during a ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, marking the end of an exceptionally controversial competition that first made headlines after a top pageant official berated Bosch during a livestreamed event for not posting promotional content on her social media.

@missuniverse Because every step you take leads to something greater, and fighting for your dreams while believing in yourself will always be worth it. ♬ original sound – Miss Universe

Weeks after the tense scene went viral, the woman at the center of the controversy is now the 74th Miss Universe.

“I would like to be remembered as someone who changed the stereotype of what a Miss Universe is, and as a real person who gives her all,” Bosch said after receiving the award.

Bosch stood out among 120 contestants from around the world and made her way to the top five. Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh was runner up, followed by Miss Venezuela Stephany Abasali, Miss Philippines Ma Ahtisa Manalo and Miss Cote d’Ivoire Olivia Yace.

But following the viral confrontation with Nawat Itsaragrisil, national director of Miss Universe Thailand, many have speculated online about her victory.

“Some suggest that she gained visibility thanks to the intense confrontations with Nawat. Others speculate about the influence of Raúl Rocha, president of Miss Universe, who is also Mexican,” Thai BBC correspondent Panisa Aemocha said.

Adding to the controversy, two judges resigned on the eve of the final ceremony, one of whom accused organizers of rigging the competition. Still, the Miss Universe organization has praised Bosch on its official social media account, saying that “her grace, strength and radiant spirit won the hearts of the world.”

“Today I reaffirmed that what God has destined for you, neither envy can stop, nor fate can abort, nor can luck change. Long live Christ the King!” Bosch wrote a day after the ceremony on her social media channels.

Fátima Bosch, the pride of Tabasco

Originally from Teapa in the southern state of Tabasco, Bosch comes from a prominent family in the beauty pageant world, with two of her maternal aunts having competed in the Flor de Tabasco pageant in Mexico — the same one that she would later win in 2018.

Miles de tabasqueños festejan el pase de la tabasqueña Fátima Bosch entre las 30 semifinalistas en el certamen #MissUniverse #Tabasco #Villahermosa pic.twitter.com/XekjQn5Env — Soy Luisma (@LumaLpez1) November 21, 2025

During her childhood, she faced challenges stemming from dyslexia and ADHD, an experience, she said, that has helped her build resilience. In her speech as Miss Universe, she emphasized the importance of authenticity and self-worth to inspire women of all ages.

In addition to her interest in Miss Universe, Bosch studied fashion design at the Ibero-American University of Mexico City and finished post graduate studies in Italy and the United States.

The new Miss Universe has become a source of pride in her home state of Tabasco, where 7,000 people gathered at Centenario 27 de Febrero Stadium in Villahermosa to watch the final ceremony. Thousands more watched from public squares around the state, where municipal government leaders set up giant screens for members of the public to watch the show.

With reports from El Universal, BBC and El Financiero