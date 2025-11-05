‘I’m not a doll’: Miss Mexico speaks out after insults from Miss Universe official

More than a dozen Miss Universe 2025 contestants staged a walkout in Bangkok after Miss Mexico — Fátima Bosch of Tabasco — was publicly insulted by a top pageant official two weeks before the Nov. 21 final in Pak Kret, Thailand.

The incident occurred Tuesday at a pre-pageant event, where Nawat Itsaragrisil, national director of Miss Universe Thailand, alluded to Bosch as a “dumbhead” in a speech in front of over 70 contestants dressed in evening gowns and formalwear that was also being livestreamed.

Citing himself as a “businessman” who has a “lot of money,” according to news reports, he blamed her for failing to post promotional content on social media about the host country, in a video that has since gone viral.

“OK, Mexico, where are you?” Itsaragrisil says in English, prompting Bosch to stand up from her chair. “If you follow your order from your national director, you are a dumbhead. No, no, not about you, not about you.”

At that point, Bosch tries to defend herself, saying, “You are not respecting me as a woman.”

“I didn’t give you the opportunity to talk,” Itsaragrisil shoots back. “Keep polite for me … I’m still talking, listen,” he barks, right before calling for security to remove her.

At that point, multiple women stood to leave the room, including current titleholder Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark.

“Insulting another contestant is a huge lack of respect,” said Theilvig, who won last year’s crown at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. “That’s why I’m putting on my coat and leaving.”

Bosch later addressed the media, emphasizing, “I love Thailand. I respect your people and your culture deeply. But what your director just did was not respectful. He called me dumb because he has issues with the organization. That’s not fair.

“He just attacked me and told me to shut up. The world needs to see this, because we are empowered women, and no one should silence our voices.”

Bosch added. “No one will ever make me feel small.”

The Miss Universe Organization condemned the incident and restricted any more participation by Itsaragrisil. The Great Pageant Community (TGPC) later posted a video of Itsaragrisil in tears at a new conference following the incident.

Miss Universe President Raúl Rocha Cantú said, “Nawat, you need to stop.” Miss Universe Mexico also issued support: “No woman, under any circumstance, deserves to be insulted or humiliated.”

Miss Universe contestants walk out after executive insults Miss Universe Mexico

Additionally, the Mexican Embassy in Thailand said it is offering Bosch assistance and closely monitoring the situation.

Bosch, a 26-year-old from Teapa, a semi-new Pueblo Mágico in southern Tabasco, is aiming to become Mexico’s fourth Miss Universe and first since Chihuahua’s Andrea Meza in 2021. The other Mexican winners were Baja California’s Lupita Jones in 1991 and Jalisco’s Ximena Navarrete in 2010. Sinaloa’s María Fernanda Beltrán was second runner-up last year.

Navarrete, among others, offered support for Bosch and urged a return to the respect, elegance and inspiration of pageants past. She said on social media she has stayed away from recent editions because “things are not being done right” by organizers these days.

For her part, Bosch said she remains committed to competing.

“I just want to let my country know, I’m not afraid to make my voice heard,” she said. “I have a purpose, I have things to say. I’m not a doll to be made up, styled and have my clothes changed. I came here to be a voice for all the women and all the girls who fight for causes.”

With reports from The Independent, El País, Informador, Hola Américas and USA Today