Gordon Ramsay’s F1 Garage is coming to the Mexico City Grand Prix

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and the fast-action sport of Formula 1 have joined forces to bring a gourmet dining experience to 10 Grands Prix during the 2025 season — including Mexico City in October.

Known as F1 Garage, the premium hospitality package blended Ramsay’s culinary prowess with intense car-racing action when it made its debut at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It was such a success that Ramsay — a culinary icon famous for TV shows such as “Hell’s Kitchen,” “MasterChef” and “Kitchen Nightmares” — and the Formula 1 organization are bringing it back for the 2025 season, which will begin March 16 with the Australian Grand Prix.

This year, the Mexico City Grand Prix is scheduled as race number 20 in a season featuring a record 24 races. The 305-kilometer race will be contested on Oct. 26 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome in the CDMX borough of Iztacalco.

The event will also include three practices and a qualifying session on Oct. 25 and 26, as well as the big race on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The “unmatched immersive experience,” according to The Paddock Magazine, will offer fans VIP tours of the paddock, gourmet food, an open bar, and access to podium celebrations and up-close viewing areas — including one right next to pit row.

According to Formula 1, Ramsay and his team of executive chefs “will curate a menu of gourmet dishes inspired by that weekend’s Grand Prix and infused with locally sourced ingredients.” Also, site-specific signature cocktails will be prepared by “expert mixologists.”

Last year’s F1 Garage in Las Vegas included live cooking stations from guest chefs and a pop-up of Ramsay’s upscale Lucky Cat restaurant in London.

In Mexico City, all of the above privileges will come at a cost: US $27,945 per person, or approximately 578,947 pesos depending on the exchange rate at time of purchase, according to the newspaper El Universal.

The F1 Garage hospital package is available from F1 Experiences, while other packages can be seen here.

The F1 Garage will make its first appearance at the Miami Grand Prix from May 2-4 and then will be held at Monte Carlo, Monaco; Montreal; Silverstone, U.K.; Monza, Italy; Austin, Texas; Mexico City; and Las Vegas. The last two will be Nov. 28-30 in Qatar and Dec. 5-7 in Abu Dhabi.

Ramsay is a lifelong F1 fan who grew up near the famous Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England. The home of the British Grand Prix, Silverstone is often referred to as the birthplace of F1, as it hosted the first-ever Formula 1 world championship race in1950.

The 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix was won by Spaniard Carlos Sainz, with favored son Sergio “Checo” Pérez finishing in last place. It was part of a hugely disappointing 2024 season for the 35-year-old Guadalajara native, who announced his departure from Red Bull Racing in December and won’t be racing in 2025.

With reports from El Universal, The Manual and Formula1.com