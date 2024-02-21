The annual Feria de las Fresas (Strawberry Festival), held in Mexico’s top strawberry-producing region, has announced that Imagine Dragons will be the “surprise band” at the festival’s 2024 edition.

“The Strawberry Fair is consolidating its greatness,” Governor of Guanajuato Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo said when announcing the news on social media. “We are pleased to announce that Imagine Dragons will join us for our 2024 edition… Welcome to Irapuato, Guanajuato.”

Similar to a large county fair, the Strawberry Fair (in its 128th year) is not an event you’d typically see on a music festival circuit. News of the fair’s “headliner” surprised fans and residents of Irapuato, who took to social media to share humorous memes as a sign of celebration.

Statements like “…Top things I never thought would happen,” or “I said surprise me, 2024, and it surprised me with this” were circulating on social media on Tuesday.

The fair will run from March 15 through 31 at the Inforum in the city of just over 450,000, with Imagine Dragons performing on March 29 at the Teatro del Pueblo.

The band is originally from Las Vegas and known for the hit songs “It’s Time,” “Believer,” “Enemy” and Grammy-winning “Radioactive.”

In addition to Imagine Dragons, the fair will feature 14 other performers, including U.S. singer and former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell.

Some of the Mexican artists that will perform at the fair include Julión Álvarez, Gloria Trevi, Carlos Rivera and sisters Hannah and Ashley, Ha*Ash.

Other activities at the fair include a food market, amusement rides and circus shows.

Tickets to the fair will cost 20 pesos per person from Monday to Wednesday, and 50 pesos per person from Thursday to Sunday. Toddlers, young children and certain other groups can attend the fair for free.

With reports from Milenio and El Universal