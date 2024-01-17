Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Lifestyle
LifestyleNews

Got 1 min? Mexico withdraws bid to host 2036 Olympic Games

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Mexico will not host the 2036 Olympic Games, after the Mexican Olympic Committee withdrew its bid for candidacy. (Indeporte/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico has withdrawn its bid to host the Olympic Games in 2036, according to the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM).

“We spoke with the International Olympic Committee and noticed that the competition is very tough,” the head of the COM, María José Alcalá, told reporters at a press conference in Mexico City. 

This year’s Olympic Games will be held in Paris. (Paris 2024)

South Korea, India, Egypt, and Qatar are reportedly also interested in hosting the event.

At the time of the original bid, then-Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that Mexico was “ambitious and successful” and that the country only proposed initiatives it could fulfill. He also suggested hosting the event in 2040 if the government could not commit to the initial date.

Alcalá said Mexico now plans to bid for the 2032 Youth Olympic Games instead, as she said they have more “chances” of securing the nomination.

“We are currently reviewing the country’s ad hoc project to assess the possibilities and have discussed the issue with the International Olympic Committee (IOC),” she explained. 

1968 Olympic Games
The Olympic Games were hosted in Mexico City in 1968. (Archive)

The former Olympic diver said they are assessing the possibility of presenting a bid  to host the 2027 Pan American Games, after the Colombian city of Barranquilla lost the organizing rights for failing to meet the requirements. 

The northern State of Nuevo León has been touted as a possible host, as  “the closest to meeting the necessary standards.” However, plans are still in their initial stages, and details are yet to be confirmed. 

The 2024 Olympic Games will be held in Paris, France this summer and the COM is currently preparing to send the Mexican team to the event, although questions remain over funding.

“We need 220 million pesos (US $12.7 million) for the event,” Alcalá said, adding that she is still discussing the matter with the National Sports Commission (Conade).

Mexico became the first Latin American country to host the Olympic Games in 1968, though the event was marred by the Tlatelolco massacre of student protesters, which took place days before the opening ceremony.

 With reports from El País and El Financiero

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Mexico to review 5 proposals to expand passenger train service

MND Staff - 0
President López Obrador's ambitious plans to revive passenger train travel across Mexico have taken another step forward.

Government says Jaguar Park in Tulum will open by February

MND Staff - 0
The new tourist complex in the iconic Quintana Roo beach town is almost ready to open to the public, according to government authorities.

How to live to 100, according to my centenarian abuelita

MND Staff - 0
The surprising tips and wisdom from a 100-year-old Mexican abuelita for a long, happy and healthy life.