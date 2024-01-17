Mexico has withdrawn its bid to host the Olympic Games in 2036, according to the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM).

“We spoke with the International Olympic Committee and noticed that the competition is very tough,” the head of the COM, María José Alcalá, told reporters at a press conference in Mexico City.

South Korea, India, Egypt, and Qatar are reportedly also interested in hosting the event.

At the time of the original bid, then-Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that Mexico was “ambitious and successful” and that the country only proposed initiatives it could fulfill. He also suggested hosting the event in 2040 if the government could not commit to the initial date.

Alcalá said Mexico now plans to bid for the 2032 Youth Olympic Games instead, as she said they have more “chances” of securing the nomination.

“We are currently reviewing the country’s ad hoc project to assess the possibilities and have discussed the issue with the International Olympic Committee (IOC),” she explained.

The former Olympic diver said they are assessing the possibility of presenting a bid to host the 2027 Pan American Games, after the Colombian city of Barranquilla lost the organizing rights for failing to meet the requirements.

The northern State of Nuevo León has been touted as a possible host, as “the closest to meeting the necessary standards.” However, plans are still in their initial stages, and details are yet to be confirmed.

The 2024 Olympic Games will be held in Paris, France this summer and the COM is currently preparing to send the Mexican team to the event, although questions remain over funding.

“We need 220 million pesos (US $12.7 million) for the event,” Alcalá said, adding that she is still discussing the matter with the National Sports Commission (Conade).

Mexico became the first Latin American country to host the Olympic Games in 1968, though the event was marred by the Tlatelolco massacre of student protesters, which took place days before the opening ceremony.

With reports from El País and El Financiero