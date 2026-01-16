MND Local: How one Puerto Vallarta expat group avoids the pitfalls of online culture

Anyone who’s spent time in online expat groups knows the pattern: What often begins as a practical space for advice about visas, neighborhoods or where to find a decent loaf of bread can quickly spiral into something else entirely.

Minor misunderstandings flare into full-blown arguments. Longtime residents clash with newcomers. Local pride rubs up against foreign expectations. And before long, the original purpose of connection is buried beneath sarcasm, gatekeeping and thinly veiled frustration. Which is why, when something genuinely different comes along, people notice.

Humble beginnings

Puerto Vallarta Experience Share on Facebook has quietly become one of those rare online spaces that feels, dare we say, nice.

It’s helpful without being patronizing and positive without being naive. It’s a place where newcomers feel welcome, and longtime residents don’t feel worn down by answering the same questions for the hundredth time.

In a digital landscape where tension often feels inevitable, this page has somehow sidestepped it. And in doing so, it’s become a firm Vallarta favorite.

Page founder and Canadian expat Melanie Henderson started the group as a simple way of sharing her and her husband Travis’s experiences.

“My family, friends and the many customers I had where I used to work all wanted to know what we were into when we retired,” she said. “I began the page as a way of keeping them informed, and the next thing I knew, it unexpectedly grew. There was no moment when I thought it was needed; I just started it for fun and [as] a way to communicate with people.”

What’s striking is that the page — which has just shy of 94,000 followers — doesn’t position itself as an authority. There’s no sense of “we know better because we’ve been here longer.” Instead, it feels like a conversation happening at eye level.

If someone asks a question about buses, they get three thoughtful answers instead of a lecture. Someone shares a small joy — a sunset, a meal, a chance encounter — and it’s met with warmth rather than one-upmanship.

At its heart, Puerto Vallarta Experience Share seems less interested in being right and more interested in being useful.

“This is a group to share, discover and celebrate everything about Puerto Vallarta,” Henderson said. “Whether it’s photos, experiences, restaurant reviews, hotel tips, events or travel questions, our community is here to help each other enjoy the best the area has to offer. I want people to experience the culture [and] the beautiful people and make meaningful memories. In a nutshell, I want the group to add happiness to everyone who’s on it. Knowing it was doing that would make me very happy.”

That sense of positive emotional aftertaste, how people feel when they log off, is perhaps the page’s quiet superpower. And that doesn’t happen by accident.

Maintaining a positive tone in an expat group isn’t simply about deleting negativity. It’s about modelling behavior. It’s in the way questions are answered, disagreements are softened rather than sharpened, and humor is used to defuse rather than divide.

“We aim to post or make comments with kindness, respect, and positivity, so that others will follow suit,” Henderson said. “Our group has so many role models that inspire me, and they’ve helped me see the joy in everything. The group is very important to all of us, so we try to treat each other like family.”

There’s also a noticeable respect in the group for Puerto Vallarta itself. Not just as a backdrop for expat life, but as a living, breathing place with its own rhythms, people and history.

Posts regularly highlight local businesses, traditions and everyday moments that remind members they’re guests here, not just consumers of sunshine and scenery, and that respect feels genuine rather than performative. It’s woven quietly into the tone of the group, shaping how people speak about the city and, just as importantly, about one another.

There’s an understanding that loving a place means listening to it, learning from it, and allowing oneself to be changed by it. That affection for Vallarta, and for the people who make it what it is, shines through in almost every interaction.

“I love the sense of community. There’s such a noticeable feeling of togetherness here,” Henderson said. “I’m grateful every day that my husband and I have been welcomed, and I want everyone to experience the joy we have in Vallarta.”

For many members, Puerto Vallarta Experience Share becomes something more than a practical resource. It’s a touchstone, a reminder of why they chose Vallarta in the first place, or why they’re considering it now. For those newly arrived, still finding their footing, it offers reassurance that uncertainty is all part of the process of being a migrant to a new country and that questions are welcome.

For those who’ve been here longer, it gently rekindles a sense of appreciation that can sometimes fade with familiarity.

In that way, Puerto Vallarta Experience Share bridges a quiet but important gap: It allows different stages of expat life to coexist without competing. There’s room for the excitement of discovery alongside the steadiness of experience. There’s room for curiosity without judgment. And, above all, there’s room for kindness.

Looking ahead, the future of the page feels less about expansion and more about intention.

“As the group grows, I’m hoping it’ll continue to be a space we can all enjoy and share together,” Henderson said. “Each time someone reaches out to someone with a post or comment, it connects us. I think the dream is that those connections remain meaningful.”

In a digital world that often rewards outrage and scorn, Puerto Vallarta Experience Share has chosen a different path, valuing curiosity over righteousness, generosity over ego and connection over noise.

That may not sound revolutionary, but in practice it is. Not because the group promises perfection but because it offers something far more sustaining: a reminder that community, when nurtured with care, can still be a source of comfort, joy and belonging.

In a city shaped by arrivals and departures, reinvention and return, Puerto Vallarta Experience Share reflects the best of what expat life can be: open, respectful and grounded in gratitude. A place where sharing experiences doesn’t mean competing for them and where being part of something never requires being someone you’re not.

In the end, that quiet sense of welcome may be its greatest success of all.

Charlotte Smith is a writer and journalist based in Mexico. Her work focuses on travel, politics and community.