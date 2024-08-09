Mexican boxer Marco Verde takes silver as the Paris Olympics wrap up

Mexican boxer Marco Verde settled for a silver medal in the welterweight (71 kg) category at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday, losing to Uzbekistan’s Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev by unanimous decision.

The silver medal is Mexico’s fifth medal at the Paris Games. The country has won three silvers and two bronze medals so far.

Boxer Marco Verde faces the Uzbeki champion

Verde and Muydinkhujaev matched up evenly, but the Uzbeki was quicker to the punch with a solid right jab and too often made contact when counter-punching with his left. Verde stalked his opponent throughout the match, but Muydinkhujaev moved in and out of reach effectively.

Muydinkhujaev won all five judges’ cards in the first and second rounds, forcing Verde to be more aggressive in the third round. The 22-year-old Verde chased his Uzbeki opponent around the ring as Muydinkhujaev — who the referee cautioned for not fighting — was content to stay out of reach.

The judges ruled that Verde won round three, but lost 29-28 on all five cards.

The medal is Mexico’s 14th in Olympic boxing, the second most — behind diving — of any single Olympic event.

Other Mexican athletes in action Friday

Divers Randal Willars (6th) and Kevin Berlín (11th) reached Saturday’s semifinals in the 10-meter platform event. Willars finished the preliminary round in 6th place with Berlín qualifying in 11th. Saturday’s semifinals begin at 2 a.m. CST.

Alejandra Estudillo did Mexico proud in the women’s 3-meter springboard competition, finishing the event in sixth place. Though the Paris Games were expected to be more of a learning experience for the 19-year-old, Estudillo advanced to the finals by claiming the 12th and final spot in the semifinal round.

Estudillo started slowly in the finals, but steadily climbed up the scoreboard, clinching sixth with a spectacular final dive. The Olympic debutante was only 17 points adrift of bronze medalist Chanh Yani of China.

In the men’s modern pentathlon event, Emiliano Hernández qualified for Saturday’s bonus fencing event by finishing in third place in Friday’s laser run, a competition that combines running and shooting. Depending on his fencing performance, Hernández could qualify for the final pentathlon event — equestrian show jumping. Another Mexican, Duilio Carrillo was eliminated Friday after completing the laser run in 15th place.

Nuria Diosdado and Joana Jiménez finished the technical round of the women’s artistic duet swimming competition in 10th place. They’ll have a chance to improve their standing during Saturday’s artistic round of the finals.

In women’s kayak, Karina Alanis and Beatriz Briones finished third in the consolation final of the 500-meter doubles. The so-called Final B featured the competitors who finished 9th through 16th in the semifinals.

Golfers María Fassi and Gaby López were on the links Friday, taking part in the third round of the women’s tournament at the Le Golf National. However, neither golfer is in medal contention. López in 32nd place with a respectable 4-over par and Fassi sitting at 18-over par in 57th place heading into Sunday’s final round.

Swimmer Paulo Strehlke finished 12th in the 10 km open-water swimming competition with a time of 1:56:28.4. The result was an all-time best for Mexican swimmers in this event.

In track cycling, Daniel Gaxiola was knocked out of the women’s sprint in the round of 16 while Yuli Verdugo failed to advance out of the preliminary round.

With reports from El Economista, El Universal and ESPN