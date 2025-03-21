Mexico advances to Nations League championship after a decisive victory over Canada

Mexico’s Raúl Jiménez scored 46 seconds after the opening whistle and found the net again in minute 75 with a dazzling free kick to lead El Tri to a 2-0 victory over Canada in a Concacaf Nations League (CNL) semifinal Thursday night.

With the win, Mexico advances to its third CNL final to face Panama after the underdog Canaleros beat a heavily favored U.S. side in the other semifinal.

Panama — ranked No. 36 in the world — is the first Central American squad to reach a CNL final. Mexico — ranked No. 19 in the latest FIFA rankings — made it to the finals in 2020 and 2024 before losing to the U.S..

El Tri got off to a dream start at So-Fi Stadium outside Los Angeles, with Jiménez pouncing on a loose ball behind the defense.

Defender Johan Vásquez created the opportunity, intercepting a Canada throw-in and directing it toward the box. With his back to goal, Jiménez back-heeled it to Roberto Alvarado who scuffed a shot attempt.The ball squirted right into the path of Jiménez who slotted it past Canadian ‘keeper Dayne St. Clair, inside the far goalpost. Just like that, El Tri was up 1-0.

Raúl’s goal was his 36th with the national team, breaking a tie with Luis Hernández to move into fourth place on Mexico’s all-time scoring list.

El Tri caught a break a few minutes later when referee Héctor Martínez from Honduras turned down Canadian pleas for a penalty. Video replay indicated Mexico defender Edson Álvarez had clipped Derek Cornelius’ foot after the Canada defender poked the ball past him, but the ref stuck with the no-call.

The rest of the half was choppy — Martínez whistled 25 fouls in the first 45 minutes — as Canada pressed forward looking for a goal to level the score.

El Tri’s back line — steady throughout — effectively cut off passing lanes into the goalbox while Mexican forwards constantly pestered Canada ball-handlers.

Alvarado had a chance to get on the scoresheet himself in minute 19, running into the penalty arc to collect a long ball from Carlos Rodríguez, but the Canadian goalie rushed the ball and knocked it wide.

In minute 39, Mexico saw its bid for a 2-0 lead denied. Álvarez headed a nifty cross from Alvarado into the net, but the referee called offside.

Shortly after half-time, Canada captain Alphonso Davies mis-hit a shot from straight in front at the top of the box. Shortly thereafter and in quick succession, Mexican defender Jesús Gallardo and winger Alexis Vega had bad turnovers that were saved by alert teammates.

In minute 60, El Tri goalie Luis Malagón unwisely came off his line in pursuit of a long centering pass, but misjudged it. The ball was knocked back toward the other post with Malagón completely out of position. Fortunately for México, Álvarez reacted first, nodding the ball clear of the goal and out of danger just as Canada’s Cornelius clattered into him.

Fifteen minutes later, Jiménez drove the nail in the coffin, with a perfect free kick from 28 meters that zipped between a lunging St. Clair and the near post.

With Jiménez’s 37th national team goal,the 33-year-old striker is one goal away from tying Mexico’s third-best all-time scorer, soccer star-turned-politician Cuauhtémoc Blanco.

El Tri saw out the game from there, limiting Canada to a single shot on goal all night.

Thursday’s result means Canada has won just one of its past 13 matches against Mexico. The Reds will now face the U.S. in Sunday’s third-place, consolation game.

The U.S., the highest-ranked Concacaf squad at No. 16, was stunned 1-0 by No. 36 Panama in the night’s first semifinal thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Cecilio Waterman.

During the Panama-U.S. game, the three-time defending CNL champs squandered opportunities early and late then watched in disbelief as Adalberto Carrasquillo found Waterman, who from inside the right side of the box fired home the winning goal in minute 90+4.

With reports from The Associated Press, The Guardian and Concacaf