Mexico to face Canada in tonight’s Concacaf Nations League semifinals

Mexico’s national soccer team squares off against Canada Thursday night for the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) semifinals, a match of considerable significance for coach Javier Aguirre and his squad.

El Tri tangles with the Reds at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles with a trip to the CNL championship game on the line. The victor advances to Sunday’s final to face the winner of the Panama-USA semifinal contest, which will be played earlier Thursday afternoon.

Mexico has reached two of the three previous CNL finals, losing both times to team USA. Canada has one CNL final on its résumé, also losing to the U.S.

Aguirre — in his third stint as El Tri boss — would like nothing more than to come home with the hardware since this might be the only time he has a top-choice roster at his disposal until the 2026 World Cup.

This summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup coincides with the FIFA Club World Cup, and participating Liga MX sides Monterrey, León and Pachuca are permitted to add six reinforcements each. It is not inconceivable that national team players would be popular targets.

As such, though a loss to Canada would not be the death knell for Aguirre, it could cause palpitations at Soccer Federation headquarters. Executives there are desperate for positive results ahead of a World Cup which Mexico will co-host.



Extended Highlights: Mexico 2-1 Canada - Gold Cup 2021

Watch this video on YouTube

Historical dominance on the wane?

Mexico has won 21 of 36 matches against Canada, losing just five times, and El Tri has not lost a knock-out game to Les Rouges in 25 years. In those 36 games, Mexico has outscored Canada 75-24.

But Mexico is no longer the Concacaf giant. The U.S. sits above El Tri in the latest FIFA World rankings and Canada finished atop the most recent Concacaf World Cup qualifying table.

In fact, Mexico is on a three-game winless skid against Canada, including a stunning 2-1 loss to the Reds in a November 2021 qualifier.

In the last meeting between these North American rivals on Sept. 10, 2024, Canada battled El Tri to a scoreless draw in an entertaining, though chippy contest, that each team believed it should have won.

And last year, Canada’s coach, the American Jesse Marsch, guided the Reds to a surprise fourth-place finish in the 2024 Copa America, the best finisher among Concacaf clubs.

Game notes

Thursday’s match marks the first time Mexico and Canada meet in the CNL Final Four, but it will be their seventh clash in Concacaf tournaments. El Tri won five of the previous six.

Mexico might be seen to have a slight advantage with regard to fitness Thursday night.

Of Aguirre’s 23-man squad, 10 players are based in Europe with 13 performing for LigaMX sides. On the other side of the pitch, 15 of Jesse Marsch’s players ply their trade in Europe while the remaining eight play in MLS, which just kicked off its season.

European leagues are heading down the stretch run of their seasons and Liga MX clubs have already played 12 games, but each MLS side has played just four matches. As such, the eight Canadians playing in MLS might not be in ideal game-shape just yet.

Still, Canada boasts two stars with UEFA Champions League experience this season. Striker Jonathan David (Lille) and speedy wingback Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) are difference-makers.

Other key contributors are midfield general Stephen Eustaquio (Porto) and Cyle Larin (Mallorca). Eustaquio played briefly with Mexico’s Cruz Azul.

Mexico will rely on polished goalkeeping from Luis Malagón (América) and defensive leadership from midfielder Edson Álvarez (West Ham) and center-back Johan Vásquez (Genoa).

Veteran striker Raúl Jiménez (Fulham) will likely be called upon to lead the attack with wingers César Huerta (Anderlecht), Alexis Vega (Toluca) and Roberto Alvarado (Chivas) tasked with generating offense.

With reports from Sports Illustrated, Futbol Total, El Financiero and Concacaf