MND Local: Community roundup in Puerto Vallarta

It’s not always sun, sea and sand in Puerto Vallarta! Of course, there is all of that, but the city also bursts at the seams with things to do that don’t involve water shoes.

Let’s delve into what’s happening in the community during the first part of November, shall we? This includes the area’s artisan markets, the opening of the seasonal Art Walk, the Vallarta Grill Festival and the Friends of Puerto Vallarta Animals’ “Raise a Glass Save A Tail” fundraiser.

Artisan markets

As the high season approaches, Puerto Vallarta welcomes the return of its vibrant artisan crafts markets. These markets offer a delightful mix of local culture and unique souvenirs, catering to both tourists and the returning snowbirds who spend their winters on the Bay.

From now until May, the Sunday market in La Cruz offers a relaxed atmosphere from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Just over the bridge in Nuevo Vallarta, the Tuesday market operates from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. In Marina Vallarta, the Thursday market comes alive in the evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. And for those seeking a bustling weekend experience, the ever-popular Olas Atlas Saturday market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These markets feature a diverse range of handcrafted goods, including exquisite jewelry and artwork, specialty foods and unique clothing. Whether you’re searching for a special gift, a taste of local cuisine or simply a chance to immerse yourself in the community, Puerto Vallarta’s artisan crafts markets provide an enriching and memorable experience.

Art Walk

Puerto Vallarta’s Art District is set to host its 29th consecutive Art Walk for the 2025-2026 season, highlighting the city’s vibrant artistic scene. Every Wednesday evening, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Art Walk comes alive, offering a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in PV’s art scene as 15 of the major galleries in the historic center will open their doors to collectors, art enthusiasts and the general public. The Art Walk continues from now until the end of May 2026.

Participating galleries display their collections, showcasing both Mexican and international artists. Visitors can admire a wide variety of styles and mediums, from traditional figurative paintings and sculptures to contemporary installations and mixed-media creations. In addition to the art itself, many galleries offer complimentary wine and the chance to meet the artists, providing a deeper connection to the creative process.

The Art Walk is free, and the proximity of the galleries makes it easy to visit several in a single evening.

Vallarta Grill Festival

Get ready to indulge in a culinary showdown at the Vallarta Grill Festival! This event brings together talented grilling teams from across Mexico, along with a few international entries, to compete for the title of Grill Master. You’ll be “hungry” for more, as teams “pit” themselves against each other to see who’s got the best “chops.”

Held at the city’s Convention Center, the festival offers a tantalizing array of grilled delicacies, from classic burgers and ribs to succulent brisket, wings, seafood, pit-roasted pork and artisan sausages. With a wide variety of cuts, preparations and grilling styles on display, there’s something to delight every palate. Even vegetarians will find something to savor, with plenty of veggie options available.

Tickets vary based on the package you choose, and they can be purchased at the door. Beyond the delicious food, the Vallarta Grill Festival provides a lively and festive atmosphere. Enjoy live music, craft vendors, and the opportunity to mingle with fellow food enthusiasts.

Friends of Puerto Vallarta Animals event, ‘Raise a Glass, Save a Tail’

Harmony Hudgens moved from Dallas to Puerto Vallarta with her husband, Brad, in early 2022. She knew she wanted to get involved in volunteering, but wasn’t exactly sure where that road would lead.

She spent her first year volunteering with a few different organizations, and then a conversation with a new friend helped her find her way to Friends of Puerto Vallarta Animals. She’s been devoting her time to the organization since early 2023 and was a 2024 finalist in the Volunteer category of the Best of PV Awards.

Support homeless pets

“For the last 12 years, Friends of Puerto Vallarta Animals has been working tirelessly to support the well-being of homeless pets in the municipal shelter,” she said. “We collaborate closely with the shelter’s incredible veterinarians and caretakers, providing food and medicine to make sure the animals get the care they need. Everything we do is funded entirely by donations, so we rely heavily on events like these.”

Hudgens finds volunteering as easy as holding space for love.

“I see the faces of all the cats, kittens, puppies and dogs, whose lives matter, and I realize how much it also matters to provide them a clean room, fresh food/water and a belly rub or a head scratch. To me, it’s all about telling them how loved they are, and rooting for their happily ever after.”

Volunteers welcome

Hudgens warmly invites everyone to visit their Facebook page to help expand their community of volunteers, as well as to promote fostering and adoption initiatives.

“I encourage everyone who can to please volunteer their time,” she said. “The gift of your time and friendship means so much to these animals while they wait patiently to find their forever homes. You can also donate or sponsor an animal. That really helps us provide the animals with the best possible care until they are adopted. And then there’s the best gift of all, fostering or adopting! You can make one of our animals a beloved member of your family, for just a few months or forever!”

Friends of Puerto Vallarta Animals is hosting a fundraising event, “Raise a Glass, Save a Tail,” to support their efforts in caring for the area’s four-legged residents at the city’s municipal shelter. On November 19, everyone is invited to join them at Whiskey Kitchen for an evening of fun, music and goodwill. By attending, you’ll be contributing to a worthy cause and helping to make a difference in the lives of animals in need.

A 300-peso donation at the door will grant you access to live music, raffles and a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Folks are invited to bring their people-friendly pups as well.

All proceeds from the event will go directly towards providing food, care and shelter for animals in the city’s municipal shelter. Your participation will help ensure that Puerto Vallarta’s animals receive the nourishment, medical attention and love they deserve.

Charlotte Smith is a writer and journalist based in Mexico. Her work focuses on travel, politics, and community. You can follow along with her travel stories at www.salsaandserendipity.com.