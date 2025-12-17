MND Local: Puerto Vallarta holiday celebrations

Puerto Vallarta comes alive this holiday season with a dazzling array of events that promise excitement and unforgettable experiences. There’s something for everyone, so join the community as it embraces the spirit of celebration and prepares to welcome the new year with open arms.

If you’re looking for the best of things to do in town during the December but also fancy taking a bite of Vallarta’s vibrant social scene, why not consider one of these activities?

December 16: Cirque du Soleil LUDO at VidantaWorld

Introducing Cirque du Soleil LUDÕ at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta

Step into something completely new for the area, the debut of Cirque du Soleil LUDÕ. Opening December 16 and running through 2026, this immersive experience blends acrobatics, underwater visuals, gourmet dining, and a storyline that pulls you right into its world. It’s unlike anything Banderas Bay has seen, and it’s a perfect way to break from the ordinary.

Ticket options are listed on the official LUDÕ website.

December 20: VRBAN Vallarta 2025 starting on the Malecón

CARRERA VRBAN VALLARTA 6TA EDICIÓN

Channel your festive season energy into VRBAN Vallarta, a 10 km urban race that zigzags through sand, pavement, stairs, narrow streets, and some of PV’s most iconic spots. It’s like a real-life obstacle course through the city.

Register via Facebook (Vallarta Sobre Ruedas), at Xisco Bikes (Av. Los Tules 168, Local 8-A, Fluvial Vallarta), or by calling 322.172.1154.

December 21: A Country Christmas at Casa Karma

If a rootin’-tootin’ good time is what you’re looking for, look no further than A Country Christmas presented by ACT2PV! Join Bobbi Goddard and her merry band of friends for an unforgettable evening filled with jingle-twangy tunes, side-splitting laughter, and holiday spirit that’ll have you two-stepping in your boots. More than a show, it’s a “Hard Candy Christmas!”!

Tickets are available at act2pv.com/shows.

December 29: Night Divine at Teatro Vallarta

Effie Passero and Branden & James will light up the beautiful Teatro Vallarta in Centro for a special “Night Divine.” Hosted by Sutton Lee Seymour, the event is a mix of beloved holiday classics and songs from Coldplay, Moulin Rouge, Snow Patrol, The Eagles, Adele, Rent, and more.

This trio is a favourite in this neck of the woods, so get your tickets now through the Teatro Vallarta website.

December 31: New Year’s Eve in Puerto Vallarta

Wrap up the year, with a huge celebration along the Malecón. Puerto Vallarta turns into one big street party, packed with live music, dancing, and fireworks that light up the bay at midnight. After a month of concerts, creativity, and cardio, there’s no better way to welcome 2026 than right here in Puerto Vallarta.

Whether you’re captivated by the magic of Cirque du Soleil, participating in the exciting VRBAN race, or enjoying a festive night filled with music and laughter, each event is a step towards a memorable celebration. As we bid farewell to 2025 and count down to a new year, may the remainder of this month fill your heart with joy and set the stage for a wonderful 2026 ahead!

Charlotte Smith is a writer and journalist based in Mexico. Her work focuses on travel, politics, and community. You can follow along with her travel stories at www.salsaandserendipity.com.