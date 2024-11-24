Sunday, November 24, 2024
MND Perspectives: Senior healthcare in Mexico

By MND Podcasts
In this episode of the MND Perspectives podcast, we explore a nascent but high-potential market: senior healthcare services in Mexico. With over 1.6 million U.S. citizens and thousands of Canadians — many retirees — calling Mexico home, demand for affordable, high-quality senior living and care is surging. Yet, supply remains scarce, and the sector faces challenges such as language barriers, staff training, and specialized medical care.

We also discuss why Mexico, with its young workforce, lower costs, and cultural respect for elders, is well-positioned to meet this need. Plus, we reflect on how this opportunity aligns with broader economic trends, including the rising costs of health care in the U.S. and Canada and the growing expat community.

MND Perspectives: The opportunity for senior care in Mexico

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from Mexico News Daily articles by Travis Bembenek. Edited by Kate Bohné. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett. 

