With around 40,000 U.S. college students choosing to study in France and Spain every year, why do so few opt for neighbouring Mexico? While there might be an allure to life in Europe, what is it that is making Mexico so overlooked?

This week, the MND Perspectives podcast takes a look at the reasons that Mexico makes an ideal destination for foreign students and the skills that they could learn during their stay in the country. Using the experiences of Travis Bembenek, Mexico News Daily CEO, the podcast team discusses the opportunities for personal and professional growth awaiting those who choose to come and study in Mexico.

MND Perspectives: Why don't more students study abroad in Mexico?

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from Mexico News Daily articles by Travis Bembenek. Edited by Kate Bohné. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett.