Monday, August 26, 2024
HomeLifestyle
LifestyleMexico City Plus

Over 30,000 participate in 41st annual Mexico City marathon

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Runners compete in the 41st Mexico City marathon
Long-distance runners from around the world participated in the Mexico City marathon on Sunday. (Mexico City Government)

The 41st Mexico City marathon attracted more than 30,000 long-distance runners on Sunday, with Kenyans taking five of the six podium spots.

The African runners finished 1-2-3 in the men’s competition, with Edwin Kiprop Kiptoo outracing countrymen Leonard Langat and Francis Cheruiyot.

Edwin Kiprop Kiptoo runs in the 41st CDMX marathon.
Kenyan runner Edwin Kiprop Kiptoo (right) took first place in the men’s marathon. (Maratón CDMX/X)

On the women’s side, Kenyan Fancy Chemutai claimed first place ahead of Bahrain’s Shitaye Eshete and Janet Ruguru, also of Kenya.

The 42.2-kilometer race began at the southern end of the capital in Ciudad Universitaria adjacent to the university’s Olympic Stadium, ending in the heart of the Centro Histórico with the finish line in the Zócalo in front of the National Palace.

The runners traversed several of Mexico City’s most iconic boulevards, including Insurgentes Avenue, Ejército Nacional, Presidente Masaryk, Paseo de la Reforma, Avenida Juárez and Avenida Madero, while also crossing Chapultepec Park and running alongside the Alameda Park.

Kiptoo, the 2022 Mexico City Marathon winner, completed his run in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 36 seconds, a personal best. The 31-year-old returned to the winner’s circle after finishing third last year. The 2023 winner — Bolivia’s Héctor Garibay — will hold onto his record (2:08:23) at least another year.

The race for second place was a close one, with Langat finishing in 2:11:30 and Cheruiyot following 5 seconds later.

An embarrassing mix-up for marathon organizers

Chemutai earned first place on the women’s side by holding off Eshete down the stretch, though the exciting finish was marred by race organizers who thought Chemutai, who was wearing her hair short, was a man.

As the 29-year-old Kenyan approached the finish line, race organizers tried to redirect her away from the women’s finish line where the victory tape was stretched across the path. Chemutai ignored the instructions but as she crossed the line, the organizers lifted up the banner so she did not get the thrill of breaking the tape in triumph, Chemutai did raise her arms, however, managing to pull the banner out of the hands of the misguided attendants.

Chemutai finished in 2:29:19 with Eshete close behind at 2:29:22. Ruguru clocked in at 2:30:58 to earn third place.

Women's winner of the Mexico City marathon, Fancy Chetumai.
Women’s winner Fancy Chemutai managed to snag the finish line banner despite an error by marathon staff. (Maratón CDMX/X)

Ethiopia’s Amare Berise set the women’s Mexico City Marathon record in 2022, posting an impressive time of 2:25:04.

The winners Kiptoo and Chemutai earned 550,000 pesos and a Garmin watch while the second-place finishers took home 245,000 pesos and a Garmin watch. Third-place finishers also received a Garmin watch, along with 180,000 pesos.

Runners finishing fourth through eighth also received monetary prizes.

Mexicans finished 1-2-3 in both the men’s and women’s wheelchair categories. In the men’s race, Fernando Sánchez (1:34:14) was first; Gonzalo Valdovinos (1:35:39) came second; and Marco Antonio Caballero (1:36:08) was third. On the women’s side,: first place went to Yeni Aide Hernández (1:59:14); second place to Ivonne Reyes (2:01:50); and Leticia Sánchez (2:38:45) came in third.

With reports from La Jornada, Animal Político, Infobae and El Financiero

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
AmSoc Binational Convention

Next week’s American Society of Mexico summit to cover nearshoring, energy policy and more

MND Staff - 1
Join some of the leading figures in U.S. and Mexican business and politics in Mexico City, as they discuss the future of the two countries' relationship.
Mayweather vs. Gotti

Mexico City fans knocked out by boredom during Mayweather vs. Gotti exhibition fight

MND Staff - 0
At moments, the rematch teetered on the edge of parody as Mayweather dominated Gotti from start to finish.

I love going to the dentist…in Mexico

Bel Woodhouse - 5
Nobody loves dental work, but luckily, getting treatment in Mexico is easy, cheap and (almost) painless.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC