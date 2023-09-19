“Ella Baila Sola”, the hit performed by Mexican star Peso Pluma and written by Pedro Tovar, has been nominated for two Latin Grammy Awards.

At just 24 years old, Peso Pluma has taken the corridos tumbados genre on a journey from the north of Mexico to the top of global charts. Earlier this year, he became the first regional Mexican artist to perform on the late-night Jimmy Fallon show in the United States.

“Ella Baila Sola” (“She dances alone”) also features Mexican trio Eslabón Armado, and went on to become the first regional Mexican song ever to enter the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and to hit No. 1 in the Billboard Global 200. With 367 million streams, the song was also crowned the global song of the summer by Spotify, surpassing global artists like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny.

The hit has been nominated in the coveted Song of the Year category, alongside heavy hitters such as Bad Bunny and U.S. banda group Grupo Frontera (“Un X100to”), Shakira (for three songs), and Mexican artist Natalia Lafourcade (“De todas las flores”). It was also nominated in the category of Best Mexican Regional Song.

“Música Mexicana, in general, offers a rich cultural tapestry that touches upon tradition, emotion, and modernity, making it relatable and exciting for Latin music listeners and non-Spanish speakers alike,” explained Spotify’s Antonio Vazquez. “The strong appeal of this song reflects the power of Música Mexicana, proving that its moment in the sun is more than a trend.”

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija (who goes by Peso Pluma) was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco and his corridos tumbados have taken a global stage thanks to a mix of typical northern music which combines guitars, wind instruments such as the trombone and tuba, and rap beats. However, if “Ella Baila Sola” wins in its nominated categories, songwriter Pedro Tovar will take home the award.

Even though Peso Pluma has broken records with “Ella Baila Sola”, it is fellow Mexican Edgar Barrera who leads the list of nominees for the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards with 13 nods, including Songwriter of the Year, Producer of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

The awards ceremony, which will take place outside the U.S. for the first time, will be held in Seville, Spain on Nov. 16.

With reports from LA Times, BBC, Billboard, Variety